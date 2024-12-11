Home of the New York Red Bulls is Now 'Sports Illustrated Stadium'

Sports Illustrated Tickets Becomes Official Partner; Two Iconic Brands in Sports Illustrated and Red Bull Unite for Groundbreaking Deal

New York Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Tickets , a fan-first, live event ticketing marketplace, proudly announced a landmark, 13-year partnership. As part of this transformative collaboration, starting today, the 25,000-person venue just outside New York City in Harrison, N.J., that was previously known as Red Bull Arena will now be called "Sports Illustrated Stadium."

Sports Illustrated Tickets and New York Red Bulls announced a long-term strategic partnership Wednesday, which including the renaming of the Red Bulls' home venue to 'Sports Illustrated Stadium.'

In addition, Sports Illustrated Tickets will take over as the "Official Ticketing Partner" for all events at Sports Illustrated Stadium beginning in 2026. This includes all New York Red Bulls and Gotham FC home matches, as well as all international soccer games, youth events, concerts, watch parties and other events held at the stadium. This marks the first stadium-naming-rights partnership in Sports Illustrated's 70-year history and will serve as a showcase for this storied, iconic brand, which aims to set a new standard for fan engagement through blockchain ticketing - improving the fan experience and helping to grow the 2024 Eastern Conference champion and MLS Cup finalist Red Bulls fan base in an authentic way that only Sports Illustrated can.

"Seeing Sports Illustrated Stadium for the first time is truly an historic and awe-inspiring moment," said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets. "For 70 years, Sports Illustrated has represented the best in sports and culture. Through this global partnership and soon-to-be iconic venue, we aim to showcase our vast portfolio of media, live event ticketing, hospitality and fan experiences as we continue to partner with leagues, teams, artists and venues around the world. Sports Illustrated Stadium is much more than just a venue - it's a celebration of history, innovation and the unforgettable experiences that unite us all."

The long-term pact will offer fans unprecedented access, from simplified and turnkey digital ticketing solutions to exclusive events and immersive opportunities, marking a new era for Sports Illustrated Stadium as a premier destination for live sports and entertainment in the New York City market. Fans will receive their very own digital Sports Illustrated Fan Cover at all stadium events, ensuring all attendees leave the venue with a keepsake to relive the moment and share with family and friends.

"We are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking long-term partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets and the iconic Sports Illustrated brand," said Marc de Grandpré, President, New York Red Bulls. "Our shared values and unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience will further cement Sports Illustrated Stadium as a premier destination for sports and entertainment in the metropolitan area. We are truly honored to call Sports Illustrated Stadium the home of Red Bull New York, and together, we eagerly anticipate creating unforgettable memories for all our fans and guests."

Sports Illustrated Tickets will also bring "Club SI" - its best-in-class hospitality experience, which for years has been the hottest ticket at events around the world including the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby and Formula 1 - to Sports Illustrated Stadium. The 1,000-capacity Club SI will deliver VIP access, food, beverages, live entertainment and affordable packages for fans and families to enjoy a premium experience that previously may have been out of reach.

Starting with the 2026 season, Sports Illustrated Tickets' primary blockchain event ticketing platform " Box Office " will power all events at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Box Office is a complete, end-to-end event management ticketing solution used by venues and events around the world. With its blockchain partner Ava Labs, Sports Illustrated Tickets will set a global precedent, making Sports Illustrated Stadium the first major venue where all events will be blockchain-based ticketing. This transformative technology will revolutionize the event experience, providing attendees with a secure, interactive and efficient ticketing solution. Beyond seamless access, the Avalanche blockchain will elevate fan engagement by transforming event tickets into dynamic digital assets, offering exclusive perks, personalized content and more, creating a truly next-generation event experience.

This partnership between Sports Illustrated and Red Bull New York can unlock opportunities for both brands across multiple properties.

About Sports Illustrated Tickets

Sports Illustrated Tickets is a fan-first, primary and secondary ticketing marketplace, with more than $2 billion in inventory and 50 million sports, concerts and theater tickets to events around the world. Sports Illustrated Tickets, a member of the NFL Ticket Network, features a transparent pricing model with zero ($0) transaction fees.

Sports Illustrated Tickets' primary ticketing platform, Box Office, is an innovative event management and blockchain ticketing solution that offers a complete NFT ticket solution for free and paid events of any size with visibility and adjacency to traditional, non-NFT tickets alongside the biggest events around the world.

For more information, visit SITickets.com or download the app on iOS and Android.

About Sports Illustrated Stadium

Sports Illustrated Stadium is the benchmark in the North American soccer stadium landscape and sets the standard for other venues of its kind across the continent. The 25,000-seat state-of-the-art facility located in Harrison, New Jersey, is the home of the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Gotham FC of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The venue opened in March 2010, when the New York Red Bulls defeated Brazilian side Santos, 3-1. Since then, the stadium has hosted a number of top club and international squads including the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, Argentina, Colombia, Barcelona FC, Arsenal FC, Manchester United and Juventus. The stadium is structured to create a distinct soccer atmosphere as fans in the front row are just 21 feet from the touchlines. Its dynamic roof is a curving structure that wraps the entire stadium in an elegant metal shell to create an architectural statement of power and elegance.

About the New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 30 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). RBNY, one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, have competed in the league since its founding in 1996. The Red Bulls play home matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. The three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winners are owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull for which the team is named. The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation's premier youth soccer development programs, from local soccer partnerships across New York and New Jersey to Regional Development Schools and the Red Bulls Academy teams.

