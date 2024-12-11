MarkNet Alliance Welcomes Tim Shelton as Sales & Member Development

Industry Veteran Brings Over 30 Years of Expertise in Operations, Sales, and the Auction Industry to Enhance Member Support

NOKOMIS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / MarkNet Alliance is excited to announce the addition of Tim Shelton as Sales & Member Development. With over 30 years of professional experience and an extensive background in the auction industry, Tim brings a wealth of expertise that will strengthen and grow the MarkNet Alliance network.

Professional Expertise

Tim's career includes leadership roles in operations, sales, training, and customer service for Fortune 500 companies such as GTE, Sprint, Telephone and Data Systems, and Caterpillar. His experience has equipped him with exceptional skills in business development, operational efficiency, and relationship building.

In the auction industry, Tim's multifaceted career spans more than two decades. For the past seven years, his roles have included: Customer Success Manager, Trainer, and Sales Representative, honing his expertise in auction operations and technology. Additionally, he has spent 15+ years in operational management for a local auction company, with hands-on involvement. Tim's participation in 4500+ auctions provides unique insights from the perspective of a buyer, seller, auctioneer, and as an industry vendor.

As a current candidate for the Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI) class of 2025, Tim continues to prioritize professional growth and leadership within the auction community.

Strengthening MarkNet Alliance

In his role as Sales & Member Development, Tim will focus on fostering relationships with current and prospective members, helping them maximize the benefits of MarkNet's powerful tools and resources. His experience in training and development will also play a critical role in onboarding new members and providing ongoing support to existing members.

"Tim's deep understanding of the auction industry, combined with his proven ability to build relationships and drive success, makes him a perfect fit for our team," said Jodi Reynolds, CEO at MarkNet Alliance. "We're excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to the expertise he'll bring to support our members and expand our reach."

About MarkNet Alliance

MarkNet Alliance is a national network of auction professionals dedicated to leveraging technology, shared resources, and marketing reach to achieve exceptional results for clients. Members benefit from industry-leading tools, collaborative opportunities, and a supportive community focused on mutual growth.

For more information about MarkNet Alliance or to learn about membership opportunities, visit www.marknetalliance.com.

Contact Information

Miranda Adams

Chief Marketing Officer

miranda@marknetalliance.com

2179310133





SOURCE: MarkNet Alliance

View the original press release on accesswire.com