Bonfire Infrastructure Group: Bonfire Partners With Los Alamos County to Launch Open-Access Broadband Network Transforming Connectivity for Residents and Businesses

Los Alamos County, New Mexico to create Community Broadband Network (CBN)

Bonfire Infrastructure Group, a leader in broadband innovation, proudly announces its partnership with Los Alamos County, New Mexico to create the Community Broadband Network (CBN), a groundbreaking $50.9 million open-access fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) project. Designed to revolutionize connectivity, the CBN will deliver high-speed, affordable, and reliable internet to every home and business in the area, empowering residents to access the digital world like never before.

"This initiative marks a new era for Los Alamos County," said Brian Hollister, CEO of Bonfire Infrastructure Group. "With this open-access network, residents will enjoy unparalleled freedom to choose from multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs), unlocking the potential for better service, lower costs, and transformative opportunities in education, healthcare, business, and beyond."

The open-access model ensures the infrastructure remains community-owned, offering long-term control while fostering innovation and market competition. This means faster speeds, more affordable options, and a platform for leveraging cutting-edge technologies, from smart home systems to remote work solutions, telemedicine, and advanced educational tools.

"For families, this means students can seamlessly participate in online learning. For professionals, it means more reliable connections for remote work. For small businesses, it opens doors to e-commerce and broader market access," Hollister explained. "This isn't just about faster internet; it's about a future where connectivity fuels opportunity and growth."

With Bonfire's expertise in designing, constructing, and operating open-access networks, Los Alamos County residents are poised to benefit from a world-class system that rivals connectivity in major metropolitan areas. The network is critical in bridging the digital divide and ensuring no one is left behind in the digital age.

"This project is a cornerstone for economic vitality and equity," said Jerry Smith, Los Alamos Broadband Manager. "Through our collaboration with Bonfire, we deliver the tools our community needs to thrive in today's interconnected world."

The CBN's capabilities will transform lives in tangible ways. Imagine accessing telehealth services with zero lag, running a small business with enterprise-level connectivity, or engaging with immersive learning platforms without buffering. This network is more than infrastructure-it's a gateway to innovation and prosperity.

The project exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships, setting a precedent for other communities seeking to embrace open-access models. Residents of Los Alamos County will soon experience the benefits of a network designed for their needs, with flexibility and sustainability built into its foundation.

