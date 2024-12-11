pureline.com: PureLine Treatment Systems, LLC and Goliath Compression Forge Strategic Partnership to Meet Growing Demand for Well Stream Coolers and Compression Equipment in the MENA Region

PureLine Treatment Systems, LLC, a global leader in advanced chemical treatment and environmental solutions, and Goliath Compression, a premier provider of compression equipment for the oil and gas industry, have announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly manufacture and assemble well stream coolers and compression equipment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This partnership between Tim Lathrop, President of PureLine Treatment Systems, and Kevin McFarland, President of Goliath Compression, is designed to streamline the delivery of critical technologies to meet the rapidly growing needs of the MENA oil and gas sector. By establishing manufacturing and assembly capabilities within the region, the collaboration will reduce lead times, optimize costs, and enhance local content, ensuring faster deployment of essential equipment.

"We are excited to partner with Goliath Compression to bring cutting-edge solutions to the MENA market," said Tim Lathrop, President of PureLine Treatment Systems. "This agreement represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative and efficient technologies to our global clients, particularly in regions experiencing unprecedented demand."

Kevin McFarland, President of Goliath Compression, echoed these sentiments. "This partnership underscores our dedication to serving the MENA oil and gas sector with best-in-class well stream coolers and compression equipment. By collaborating with PureLine, we are not only expanding our reach but also demonstrating our shared commitment to meeting regional needs with precision and speed."

The MENA region has seen exponential growth in energy demand, necessitating innovative solutions that optimize performance and efficiency in oil and gas operations. This partnership positions PureLine and Goliath Compression as key players in addressing this demand, with the added advantage of local manufacturing to ensure faster deployment and tailored solutions.

The agreement sets the stage for both companies to leverage their respective expertise, with PureLine's leadership in chemical treatment systems and Goliath's proven track record in compression technology. Together, they aim to drive significant value for oil and gas operators in the MENA region.

For more information about PureLine Treatment Systems, LLC, visit www.pureline.com. For information on Goliath Compression, visit www.goliathcompression.com.

Contact Information

Alex Whitmore

Marketing

info@pureline.com

847-963-8465





SOURCE: pureline.com

View the original press release on accesswire.com