Empower New Energy, a Norwegian solar investment platform, has signed a $50 million agreement with Egyptian independent power producer Engazaat to fund a renewable energy project portfolio in Egypt. Norway's Empower New Energy and Egypt's Engazaat have signed a $50 million investment agreement. The deal will finance Engazaat's renewable energy project portfolio in Egypt, including full financing for a 40 MW solar portfolio. The two companies said the projects are backed by 25-year power purchase agreements with leading commercial and industrial clients and will support the growth of Engazaat's ...

