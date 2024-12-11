Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Representatives from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (Canaccord Genuity), joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to open the market and celebrate the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) / Canaccord Genuity International Oil & Gas Investor Day.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vACsorZsbWA

Canaccord Genuity and TSX are co-hosting an International Oil & Gas Investor Day in Toronto featuring presentations by leading public Oil & Gas Exploration & Production companies with operations outside of Canada.

As the world's energy needs continue to grow, so does the demand for oil and natural gas. Energy security is once again top of mind with world leaders, as many jurisdictions struggle to meet the energy demands of its constituents. Several Canadian and TSX and TSXV listed teams are stepping up to meet those demands, leveraging their expertise to fill the void across the globe, thus providing unique and compelling investment opportunities for Canadian investors.

