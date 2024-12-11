The 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT user polls reveal a critical need to modernize NHS EHR systems to address the baseline expectations of healthcare professionals and drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes. Leading systems like Dedalus, Oracle Health, and Nervecentre have set new standards for satisfaction and innovation, offering the NHS valuable insights to elevate its digital health ecosystem and deliver more efficient, patient-centered care.

Over the past eleven months, Black Book Research conducted an extensive series of global surveys as part of the 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT, uncovering widespread dissatisfaction among clinicians and hospital staff with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems across the NHS in Scotland, England, and Wales. These findings expose critical challenges while presenting actionable strategies to enhance user satisfaction and EHR performance. Drawing insights from the responses of 820 UK clinicians, technical staff, and administrators, the surveys offer key recommendations to drive meaningful improvements.

Key recommendations include:

Revamp Outdated NHS IT Infrastructure: A staggering 90% of IT respondents emphasized the urgency of replacing antiquated systems with modern, efficient platforms to mitigate productivity losses and reduce inefficiencies. The survey revealed that outdated IT infrastructure results in productivity losses equivalent to hiring 8,000 additional doctors annually-a point underscored by the British Medical Association.

Elevate Usability Standards: User dissatisfaction, particularly among frontline clinicians, is a critical issue. Nearly 79% of survey participants called for the adoption of user-centric EHR technology, with 96% of emergency department staff identifying current systems as a major hindrance to efficient care delivery.

Expand Training and Support Programs: To address system adoption challenges, 76% of respondents advocated for tailored training initiatives to help medical staff adapt to new systems confidently. These programs aim to minimize errors and operational disruptions, paving the way for smoother transitions.

Engage Clinicians in EHR Procurement: 94% of respondents highlighted the need to actively involve clinicians in the EHR selection process. This collaborative approach ensures systems align with real-world clinical workflows, reducing NHS inefficiencies and increasing satisfaction among healthcare professionals.

Foster Interoperability: CIOs and IT leaders identified the need for vendor-neutral, standards-based platforms to facilitate seamless data sharing across the NHS. This call for interoperability by 91% of technical professionals stressed its role in enabling coordinated care and improving patient outcomes.

Address Past Implementation Shortcomings: A near-unanimous 99% of respondents urged the NHS to learn from historical EHR implementation failures. Transparency, rigor, and alignment with NHS priorities-particularly data security-were cited as essential for future procurement success.

Bolster IT Investment: Every IT respondent (100%) agreed on the need to prioritize funding for closing digital maturity gaps. Without adequate investment in modern IT infrastructure, the NHS risks falling further behind in delivering efficient, technology-driven care.

"These Black Book survey insights underscore the profound dissatisfaction among NHS clinicians and technical staff, highlighting the critical need for actionable strategies to modernize, streamline, and improve EHR systems across the board," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research.

Survey respondents highlighted three EHR systems as receiving the highest client satisfaction and user experience feedback. Full results will be announced this month in individual regional reports of competitive intelligence and user scoring on key performance indicators:

Dedalus: Dedalus has been commended for its user-centric design and robust functionality. The system's scalability and focus on supporting complex workflows have made it a favorite among larger NHS trusts, particularly for its role in enabling seamless data exchange.

Oracle Health: Oracle Health is recognized for its advancements in integrating patient records across multiple care settings. Recent innovations include enhanced analytics capabilities and improved interoperability features, which have significantly streamlined care coordination and decision-making.

Nervecentre: Nervecentre continues to lead in mobile-first solutions, offering real-time clinical task management and decision support tools. Its tailored approach to NHS-specific needs has positioned it as a disruptive force in the market, particularly within emergency departments.

Based on survey feedback, Black Book Research provides the following strategic recommendations from UK stakeholders:

Implement the 10-Year Digital Strategy: 81% of respondents supported the government's initiative to achieve full EHR integration in NHS trusts by 2026, including unified patient records accessible via the NHS App.

Expand the Global Digital Exemplar (GDE) Programme: 83% of survey participants highlighted the value of sharing best practices among digitally advanced NHS trusts to accelerate EHR adoption and improve system usability.

Emphasize Stakeholder Engagement: Platforms like change.NHS.uk were recommended to align digital solutions with the real-world needs of clinicians and patients through continuous feedback collection.

"Vendors play a pivotal role in driving the transformation needed to modernize the NHS EHR landscape," said Brown. "Systems like Oracle Health, Dedalus, and Nervecentre have demonstrated how innovative solutions tailored to specific needs can enhance usability, interoperability, and overall satisfaction. By fostering collaboration and prioritizing user-centric improvements, the UK can achieve a digital health ecosystem that truly supports both clinicians and patients."

