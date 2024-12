Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today publishes an editorial discussing Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) announcement that it plans to relocate its current 4G and next generation 5G PTT handset manufacturing operations from China to the United States in 2025.





SD7 handset

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "We began working on a manufacturing relocation plan earlier this year and are proud to announce today that we expect to begin manufacturing operations in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2025. This is an important strategic move that we believe will open up additional sales opportunities globally, particularly in the U.S., and help us to further scale our business. Users of our devices, especially governmental agencies and first responders, value America manufactured products, but just as important, this move will enable us to shorten delivery lead times and operate within a stronger logistics infrastructure. We are very excited to be making this move and believe it is an important milestone for Siyata."





Siyata Logo

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

