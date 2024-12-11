West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum Goldcorp") announces that due to the continuing Canadian postal strike, electronic versions of the proxy and voting information forms, information circular and all other proxy-related materials for Magnum Goldcorp Inc.'s upcoming annual general meeting being held on January 10, 2025 (the "Meeting"), are posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting materials directly through the above-mentioned websites or may contact Magnum Goldcorp at 604.922.2030 or by email at info@waterfrontgroup.com to request electronic copies of the Meeting materials. In the event that the postal strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting materials in the ordinary course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting materials will be received by the shareholder prior to the meeting.

The Meeting is to be held at the Company's offices located at 2489 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. At the Meeting, the shareholders will receive the financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2024, together with the auditor's report thereon, and consider resolutions to:

fix the number of directors at three;



elect directors for the ensuing year;



appoint Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditor;



confirm the Company's stock option plan, as required annually by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange; and



transact such other business as may properly be put before the Meeting.

All shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting in person or by proxy. If a shareholder does not deliver a proxy to Computershare, Attention: Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, by 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver, British Columbia time) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, (or before 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays before any adjournment of the Meeting at which the proxy is to be used) then the shareholder will not be entitled to vote at the Meeting by proxy. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

E-mails providing a proxy with the voting control number and instructions for voting will be sent by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, to registered shareholders for whom Computershare has an e-mail address. Registered shareholders who do not receive an e-mail from Computershare with their proxy by December 17, 2024, should contact Computershare's investor centre at 1-800-564-6253 (8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST; Monday to Friday) to request their proxies and voting control numbers.

Non-objecting beneficial shareholders (NOBOs) should contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 to request their voting instruction forms (VIFs) with voting control numbers and instructions for voting.

Objecting beneficial shareholders (OBOs) should contact their broker to request VIFs, voting control numbers and instructions for voting.

The Company has satisfied all of the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials pursuant to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931.

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.magnumgoldcorp.com or contact the Company at 604.922.2030.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc.

"Douglas L. Mason"

____________________________________

Douglas L. Mason, President and CEO

