Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - OysterLink, a restaurant and hospitality career platform, is excited to announce a new partnership with Michelin-trained Chef Justin Khanna. OysterLink subscribers can now enter a giveaway to win a personalized 1-on-1 coaching session with Chef Justin.





This exclusive opportunity will provide valuable insights, expert advice, and tailored guidance to aspiring Chefs, hospitality professionals or passionate amateurs with the aim of helping their career goals in the hospitality industry.

For instructions on how to join the giveaway, visit OysterLink's Instagram page. This event is open to everyone.

"I'm excited to partner with OysterLink for this giveaway," shared Chef Justin. "Over the years, I've had the chance to teach and mentor so many people in the hospitality industry, and it's great to see a platform like OysterLink bringing the community together. I'm looking forward to sharing what I've learned and helping others grow in their careers."

The partnership highlights OysterLink's commitment to supporting hospitality professionals, especially those who wish to join and thrive in the industry.

"This is our way of giving back," said Adnana Pidro, Marketing Director of OysterLink. "We understand the sacrifices made by hospitality workers, especially during the holidays, and we want to gift them with an opportunity to advance their careers. Partnering with Chef Justin allows us to bring more opportunities to our community."

About Justin Khanna

Justin Khanna is a Chef, Content Creator and Entrepreneur based in Seattle, WA. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America in 2012, Justin spent over eight years training at Michelin-starred and critically acclaimed restaurants.

For much of his career, Justin has focused on achieving Michelin stars, and worked his way up different brigades until he became an Executive Sous Chef. Justin worked and staged at Per Se, Grace, The French Laundry, Frantzen, Noma and Lysverket, among others.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry. It features top job listings, insights into market trends and celebrity interviews to guide career growth. Currently, OysterLink attracts over 220,000 monthly visitors and is growing.

