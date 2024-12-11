ROCHE BOBOIS: FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 11 December 2024
ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2025 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.
|2024 Annual revenue
|Thursday 30th January 2025
|2024 Full-year results
|Wednesday 26th March 2025 (after market closes)
Investor presentation on Thursday 27th March 2025 at 11.30 am
|Q1 2025 revenues
|Thursday 24th April 2025
|General Assembly
|Thursday 12th June 2025
|Q2 2025 revenues
|Tuesday 22nd July 2025
|Half-year results 2025
|Thursday 11th September 2025 (after market closes)
Conference call on Friday 12th September 2025 at 10 am
|Q3 2025 revenues
|Thursday 23rd October 2025
CONTACTS
Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
Investor Relations
Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr
Actus Finance - Serena BONI
Press Relations
Tél.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr
