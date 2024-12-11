Authorium Introduces Authorium Direct

Exclusively for government direct purchases and contracts

Authorium , the cloud-based technology platform that automates and improves complex government processes, announces today the release of its latest offering, Authorium Direct.

Authorium Direct responds to feedback from government agencies to remove barriers of entry to access Authorium's powerful platform. Authorium Direct streamlines direct purchasing and contracts for government teams of all sizes. Through the new offering, government agencies are able to launch in days - not weeks or months - to immediately improve efficiency, effectiveness, visibility, and compliance for direct purchasing workflows. The offering is a cost-effective replacement for outdated legacy systems and immediately improves collaboration for people in purchasing roles.

"In the past, we've heard from government teams that they want Authorium, but it's just not possible within this year's budget or because the size of their team; Authorium Direct eliminates those barriers," said Kamran Saddique, Co-CEO of Authorium. "Authorium Direct is the fastest way for government agencies to get direct purchase workflows on our platform and experience immediate results."

Authorium Direct connects to existing financial systems and any size team - from an office of one to a body of 100,000 - can gain access via Authorium Direct to:

Improve purchase request management

Streamline department approvals

Facilitate vendor communications

Optimize contract execution

Generate Purchase Orders

Gain visibility and instant insights with real-time dashboards to track spending

"As a public benefit corporation, we're driven to deliver solutions that optimize government time and resources, no matter your agency's circumstances," said Jay Nath, Co-CEO of Authorium. "Authorium Direct is our latest commitment to this mission and will enable countless agencies to leverage our technology to improve day-to-day operations."

Authorium enables state agencies to manage over $35 billion in acquisitions, helping departments deliver critical services such as disaster recovery, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation.

Authorium's platform leverages advanced technologies to streamline and automate complex government processes that rely on fragmented data, documents, and legacy systems. Authorium unlocks data hidden in documents, turning it into structured, actionable information to drive informed decision-making and enhance operational efficiency across government agencies. Learn more about Authorium Direct.

About Authorium

Authorium is a no-code, cloud-based platform exclusively for government administrative operations. Our adaptable and seamless approach transforms unstructured data into structured data to increase efficiency and enable data-driven decision-making in record time.

We automate complex processes, break down data silos, enable collaboration, connect to critical systems to ensure that everyone - from Project Specialists to Deputy Administrators - gains mission-critical insights. Government teams rely on us to support budget and grant administration, contract lifecycle management, HR processes, procurement, and legislative analysis. As a public benefit corporation, we serve the government workers that serve their communities. Learn more at authorium.com.

