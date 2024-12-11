Lendistry SBLC's Chief Operations Officer Selected as Founding Member of the U.S. SBA Small Business Lending Advisory Council

SBA lending trailblazer, Tammy deClercq, joins a team of professionals to advise and support the SBA Administrator

Lendistry announces today that the Chief Operations Officer of its Small Business Lending Company, Tammy deClercq, was appointed to the newly established U.S. SBA Small Business Lending Advisory Council. As a founding member, deClercq will support the council's mission to assist the SBA Administrator in expanding access to capital for small businesses, particularly those in underserved communities.

Since joining Lendistry in 2021, deClercq has helped the company evolve its operations to address common barriers in the application process, shorten the average duration of SBA loan processing and improve customer communications. Before joining Lendistry, deClercq served as SVP of Operations at VelocitySBA, SVP of Operations at Crossroads Small Business Solutions and VP of Operations at Superior Financial Group.

"The whole team at Lendistry couldn't be prouder of Tammy for this appointment," says Everett K. Sands, CEO of Lendistry. "So many of the milestones Lendistry SBLC has achieved in the past two years are due to her creativity, dedication, and expertise. I'm confident she'll be a strong and valuable advocate for the needs of today's small business borrowers on the council."

"Being appointed to the Small Business Lending Advisory Council is an incredible honor and an opportunity to make a meaningful impact. I'm passionate about supporting small businesses and ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to thrive," says deClercq. "Through collaboration and innovation, I look forward to helping shape policies and strategies that drive growth, foster economic inclusion, assist the industry in staying ahead of trends and create lasting opportunities for entrepreneurs across our communities. I'm excited to contribute to shaping policies that empower entrepreneurs and strengthen our economic future."

The council's work will include creating and improving SBA programs and services to make it easier for lenders to help businesses get funded. With fellow council members, deClercq will also provide insights to the Administrator on key issues affecting small business owners and lenders.

B.S.D. Capital, Inc. dba Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a minority-led fintech that provides innovative lending products for small businesses and administers grant programs for government agencies nationwide. Headquartered in a Los Angeles Opportunity Zone, Lendistry uses technology and community partnerships to overcome systemic barriers to capital access. In 2024, Lendistry CEO Everett K. Sands was an Entrepreneur Of The Year® Greater Los Angeles award winner. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications and is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. Lendistry SBLC, LLC is an SBA Preferred Lender and the nation's only African American-led SBA designated Small Business Lending Company. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry provides economic opportunities and progressive growth for underserved urban and rural small business borrowers and their communities.

