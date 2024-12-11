Nokia Oyj: Nokia building IP network to support AI workloads at Nscale's new sustainable data center

Press Release

Nokia building IP network to support AI workloads at Nscale's new sustainable data center

Network will support growing global demand for AI-driven applications, which consume massive amounts of data.

Nokia data center fabric network offers carrier-grade trusted performance, and scale.

Nscale leverages 100% renewable energy and energy-efficient adiabatic cooling, setting a benchmark for sustainable AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

11 December 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has been selected by Nscale, the hyperscaler engineered for AI, to deliver an IP network solution to support AI workloads at Nscale's new data center in Stavanger, Norway. The data center, which is powered entirely by renewable energy and optimised for energy-efficient cooling, will enable cutting-edge AI services, including Graphics Processing Unit as a Service (GPUaaS), a technology which Nscale is a global leader in.

With a growing global demand for AI-driven applications that consume a large amount of data, Nscale required a reliable, high-performance network to support training and inferencing on large-scale GPU clusters. Nokia's Ethernet-based data center fabric provides scalability, programmability, and low-latency performance - essential for handling the rigorous demands of AI workloads across industries including education, healthcare, government and finance.

David Power, CTO at Nscale, said: "Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of AI and High-Performance Computing through innovative, sustainable solutions. Nokia's data center fabric enables us to scale our GPU clusters while maintaining the reliability and performance needed to serve our customers with cutting-edge AI services. The flexibility of Nokia's solution ensures we can bring advanced AI capabilities to market faster."

Paul Alexander, Vice President and Country General Manager UK&I at Nokia,said: "As a hyperscaler, Nscale is already delivering turnkey AI development and deployment solutions to businesses worldwide. With support from Nokia, the path to accessible and transformative AI innovation has never been easier. By combining advanced Ethernet technology with sustainability, we are helping Nscale deliver world-class AI services while supporting its commitment to renewable energy and environmental responsibility."

The solution, based on Nokia's 7220 IXR and 7750 SR platforms, is designed with the most modern, open, and programmable architectures to ensure ultra-reliability, seamless automation and adaptability.

Nokia is helping cloud builders worldwide to build modern data center networks that are highly reliable, secure and easy to operate - which is essential to meet the growing demands of AI workloads worldwide.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Nscale

Nscale is a fully vertically integrated AI GPU Cloud provider delivering compute to the generative AI market at scale. Leveraging its 60MW renewable energy-powered data centre in Norway and a pipeline of over 1GW of greenfield data centres across Europe and the US. Nscale enables customers to run efficient and scalable AI training, fine-tuning, and compute-intensive workloads, supporting advanced AI research and development. Nscale provides the AI infrastructure backbone to the generative AI market.

