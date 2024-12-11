Sysco Colleagues Volunteer More Than 20,000 Hours During Purpose Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Sysco

As we celebrate International Volunteer Day, we're reflecting on the incredible impact our colleagues made throughout Purpose Month in November.

Through meal packing, supporting local charities, and countless acts of service, Sysco's Purpose - connecting the world to share food and care for one another - came to life in meaningful ways, globally. For example, our colleagues in Houston packed 10,000 lunches for Kids' Meals, Inc., and our Brakes UK team packed 6,000 goody bags for Meals & More (in less than 2 hours)!

Volunteerism is at the heart of who we are, and our colleagues demonstrated the power of giving back to strengthen the communities we call home.

Thank you to our 5,000 plus colleagues who contributed over 20,000 volunteer hours, making Purpose Month such a success. Stay tuned as we share more on the impact of Purpose Month and continue to celebrate the season of giving.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

