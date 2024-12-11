Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Sol Strategies Inc., (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) ("Sol Strategies" or, the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company actively investing in, supporting, and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain and ecosystem, today announced the continuation of the strategic reallocation of assets to increase its Solana holdings.

Solana Holdings

Option Exercise: The Company recently acquired 8,000 SOL through the exercise of call options with an exercise price of USD $180 per SOL, for a total cost of USD $1,520,000 (CAD $2,131,344).

The Company recently acquired 8,000 SOL through the exercise of call options with an exercise price of USD $180 per SOL, for a total cost of USD $1,520,000 (CAD $2,131,344). Market Purchases and Sales: Since October 29, 2024, the Company purchased 5,852.93 SOL for a total cost of USD$1,386,838 (CAD $1,966,267) and sold 4,080 SOL for net proceeds of US$1,004,102 (CAD $1,402,530) which was used to pay the cash portion of the Cogent Crypto acquisition that closed on November 25, 2024.

Since October 29, 2024, the Company purchased 5,852.93 SOL for a total cost of USD$1,386,838 (CAD $1,966,267) and sold 4,080 SOL for net proceeds of US$1,004,102 (CAD $1,402,530) which was used to pay the cash portion of the Cogent Crypto acquisition that closed on November 25, 2024. Solana Investments: Sol Strategies increased its SOL holdings to 142,031.09 SOL (CAD $42,949,817) an increase of 11,905.87 SOL from 130,125.22 SOL (CAD $32,202,081) as of October 29, 2024, the Company's last press release disclosing its SOL holdings.

Sol Strategies increased its SOL holdings to 142,031.09 SOL (CAD $42,949,817) an increase of 11,905.87 SOL from 130,125.22 SOL (CAD $32,202,081) as of October 29, 2024, the Company's last press release disclosing its SOL holdings. Delegated Stake: The total delegated stake to the Company's validators reached 948,242.86 SOL, including 142,031.09 SOL delegated by the Company.

The total delegated stake to the Company's validators reached 948,242.86 SOL, including 142,031.09 SOL delegated by the Company. Bitcoin Holdings: Following a strategic sale of 19.7975 BTC for CAD $2,718,126 in gross proceeds, the Company now holds 3.168BTC, valued at CAD $436,333.

• On December 6, 2024, the Company sold 19.7975 BTC for gross proceeds of CAD $2,718,126, which was used to exercise the options to acquire SOL, as stated in this release.

• As of October 29, 2024, the Company's last reporting period, Sol Strategies held 23.168 BTC (CAD $3,191,181).

*The above Canadian dollar (CAD) amount are based on prices and foreign exchange rates quoted by Coinbase (https://www.coinbase.com/converter/sol/cad and https://www.coinbase.com/converter/btc/cad) and using https://www.google.com/finance/quote/USD-CAD as at 6:25 pm ET on December 10, 2024.

Leah Wald, CEO of Sol Strategies commented: "This reallocation highlights our strategic focus on Solana as a cornerstone of our investment strategy. By converting Bitcoin into additional Solana holdings, we are reinforcing our commitment to the ecosystem's growth and its potential to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

About Sol Strategies

Sol Strategies is a publicly traded Canadian company actively investing in, supporting, and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain and ecosystem. The Company focuses on leveraging investment opportunities in staking rewards and Solana-based projects, enabling shareholders to indirectly participate in the decentralized finance landscape. Sol Strategies is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker "HODL" and on the OTC market under the ticker "CYFRF".

To learn more about Sol Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

