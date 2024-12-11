Anzeige
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
11.12.24
18:30 Uhr
8,319 Euro
-0,061
-0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.12.2024
115 Leser
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury.

Number of shares repurchased:

11,296

Date of transaction:

11 December 2024

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

690.000

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

690.000

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

690.000

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

77,568,185

Total Shares held in Treasury:

7,890,729

Total Voting Rights:

69,677,456

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

+44 (0)7778 354 517


© 2024 PR Newswire
