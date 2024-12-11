AFVi Provides Calgary Transit with Comprehensive CNG Fuel System Inspector Training

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is proud to announce its partnership with Calgary Transit to deliver live, in-person CNG fuel system inspector training and certification. This coursework is particularly notable because it applies to both U.S. and Canadian fleets - something no other organization in the industry currently offers.

Calgary Transit has taken a progressive step towards reducing vehicle emissions by operating a fleet of over 240 CNG-powered buses, with plans to expand that number as part of the city's commitment to environmental sustainability. These buses operate out of the Stoney Transit Facility, which boasts having "the largest indoor CNG fueling complex in North America."

AFVi's live training equips Calgary Transit's technicians with the skills needed to meet stringent standards for safety and efficiency while maintaining their fleet. As AFVi's training page explains , attendees receive a comprehensive overview of natural gas fuel systems, starting with:

The properties and characteristics of natural gas.

The four types of CNG cylinders.

The causes of cylinder failure.

All codes and standards that apply to CNG cylinders and other fuel system components.

A full list of course objectives, as well as requirements for those who want to take the class, can be found on AFVi's website .

Following initial training, technicians were administered AFVi's CNG fuel system inspector certification exam , a "rigorous, independent assessment of the knowledge, competency, and application of skills necessary for technicians to properly conduct CNG fuel system inspections." While not currently an industry requirement, certification has been shown to benefit employees in two key areas: first, to demonstrate their knowledge and aptitude; and second, to distinguish themselves with current and prospective employers. Certification is also viewed by fleet management as a risk management necessity.

Fleet managers and technicians who are interested to learn more about AFVi's natural gas training, as well as training for other alternative fuels, are encouraged to visit AFVi.com .

About AFVi

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute is the only ASE-accredited training provider in the alternative fuels industry. Its mission is to advance the adoption of alternative fuels and clean vehicle technologies by empowering professionals with comprehensive training and industry insights.

Contact Information

Amanda Christian

Account Executive

achristian@afvi.com

(702) 254-4180 ext 104





SOURCE: AFVi

View the original press release on accesswire.com