Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 19:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AFVi Provides Calgary Transit with Comprehensive CNG Fuel System Inspector Training

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is proud to announce its partnership with Calgary Transit to deliver live, in-person CNG fuel system inspector training and certification. This coursework is particularly notable because it applies to both U.S. and Canadian fleets - something no other organization in the industry currently offers.

Calgary Transit has taken a progressive step towards reducing vehicle emissions by operating a fleet of over 240 CNG-powered buses, with plans to expand that number as part of the city's commitment to environmental sustainability. These buses operate out of the Stoney Transit Facility, which boasts having "the largest indoor CNG fueling complex in North America."

AFVi's live training equips Calgary Transit's technicians with the skills needed to meet stringent standards for safety and efficiency while maintaining their fleet. As AFVi's training page explains, attendees receive a comprehensive overview of natural gas fuel systems, starting with:

  • The properties and characteristics of natural gas.

  • The four types of CNG cylinders.

  • The causes of cylinder failure.

  • All codes and standards that apply to CNG cylinders and other fuel system components.

A full list of course objectives, as well as requirements for those who want to take the class, can be found on AFVi's website.

Following initial training, technicians were administered AFVi's CNG fuel system inspector certification exam, a "rigorous, independent assessment of the knowledge, competency, and application of skills necessary for technicians to properly conduct CNG fuel system inspections." While not currently an industry requirement, certification has been shown to benefit employees in two key areas: first, to demonstrate their knowledge and aptitude; and second, to distinguish themselves with current and prospective employers. Certification is also viewed by fleet management as a risk management necessity.

Fleet managers and technicians who are interested to learn more about AFVi's natural gas training, as well as training for other alternative fuels, are encouraged to visit AFVi.com.

About AFVi

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute is the only ASE-accredited training provider in the alternative fuels industry. Its mission is to advance the adoption of alternative fuels and clean vehicle technologies by empowering professionals with comprehensive training and industry insights.

Contact Information

Amanda Christian
Account Executive
achristian@afvi.com
(702) 254-4180 ext 104

.

SOURCE: AFVi



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.