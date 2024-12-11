New LCA Assessment Certification Empowers Coaches to Support Latino Talent

CMP proudly announces the launch of the Latino Career Assessment (LCA) Certification Program, a groundbreaking initiative that empowers coaches to provide culturally relevant guidance and drive transformative career outcomes for Latino professionals.

The LCA is the only validated assessment and development solutions supporting the advancement of Latino talent. For the past five years, the LCA has been a transformative tool, guiding thousands of Latino professionals with deep cultural insights and actionable strategies to take control of their career progression.

"CMP's commitment to advancing Latino talent is now stronger than ever, providing coaches with reliable tools to create impactful and measurable results," said Maryanne Piña, CEO of CMP. "The LCA Certification affirms the critical role of culturally relevant coaching in professional development, enabling coaches to inspire and guide Latino talent with confidence."

The LCA Certification equips career coaches with specialized knowledge and tools to effectively administer and interpret the LCA, enhancing their ability to support Latino talent in achieving meaningful career progression and drive organizational retention.

This certification equips coaches with the science and tools for advancing Latino career progression:

Expert Training: Coaches receive in-depth instruction on administering and interpreting the LCA, blending theory with practical application.

Cultural Coaching Framework: A structured approach to coaching Latino professionals based on their unique cultural scripts.

Comprehensive Solutions: Introduction to the PIO Progression Model, the 14 Career Predictors of Success, and culturally relevant strategies for fostering career development and empowerment.

Exclusive Benefits: Discounted partner pricing for incorporating the LCA Assessment into coaching and consulting practices.

Professional Network: Access to ongoing LCA feedback, training opportunities, and an exclusive LCA Coaching network.

By equipping coaches with these transformative tools, the certification enhances their ability to guide Latino professionals on their career journeys, fostering professional growth, cultural empowerment, and career progression. LCA Certified Coach Anna Garcia shared, "The insights and tools provided by the LCA Certification are transformative, equipping coaches with the knowledge and strategies to truly make a difference within the Latino community."

LCA Certified Coach Alex Martinez added, "I've seen firsthand how transformative the LCA can be for career development. I only wish I had access to a tool like this earlier in my own journey-it delivers data-driven insights and actionable steps that enable individuals to take control of their growth. For the Latino community, the LCA is more than just a career tool; it's a crucial resource for closing the representation gap in Corporate America and driving meaningful progress."

The launch of the LCA Coach Certification reinforces the assessment's mission to bridge gaps in professional development and create a more inclusive workplace where Latino professionals can thrive, succeed, and achieve their career aspirations.

About CMP

CMP is a talent and transition firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the full talent lifecycle. As a minority- and woman-owned firm, CMP brings a diverse lens and unique results through innovative search, assessment, coaching, and outplacement solutions. The Latino Career Assessment (LCA), a patented tool developed by CMP, provides culturally relevant career guidance and has empowered thousands of individuals to navigate their career paths effectively by leveraging their unique cultural strengths and scripts. CMP continues to set the standard for career development in the Hispanic/Latino community and beyond.

