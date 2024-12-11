Cascale: Diving Into the Monthly Data Reporting & the Facility Data Manager: A Collaborative Discussion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Cascale



In this latest blog, Cascale's Senior Vice President, Higg Index, Jeremy Lardeau, shares insights on the importance of engaging with and connecting manufacturers. He highlights an upcoming collaborative discussion scheduled for the new year, which will take a deep dive into the Facility Data Manager (FDM) rolled out by Worldly. The session will bring together manufacturers and brands to address key questions and explore the FDM's role in driving transparency, reducing impact, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.

Read the full blog, titled: Diving Into the Monthly Data Reporting & the Facility Data Manager: A Collaborative Discussion

