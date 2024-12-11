Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 19:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cascale: Diving Into the Monthly Data Reporting & the Facility Data Manager: A Collaborative Discussion

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Cascale

In this latest blog, Cascale's Senior Vice President, Higg Index, Jeremy Lardeau, shares insights on the importance of engaging with and connecting manufacturers. He highlights an upcoming collaborative discussion scheduled for the new year, which will take a deep dive into the Facility Data Manager (FDM) rolled out by Worldly. The session will bring together manufacturers and brands to address key questions and explore the FDM's role in driving transparency, reducing impact, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.

Read the full blog, titled: Diving Into the Monthly Data Reporting & the Facility Data Manager: A Collaborative Discussion

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.