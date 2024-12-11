Big Bear Lake, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Nestled below the ski slopes of the San Bernardino National Forest and surrounded by the serene pines of Big Bear Lake, the reimagined Chateau Big Bear emerges as a beacon of boutique luxury after a transformative three-year renovation. Once a storied retreat for high society, this historic property now combines timeless elegance with modern mountain charm, creating a quintessential hideaway for travelers of all ages.





Chateau Big Bear hotel exterior, Big Bear Lake, California

A Storied History Brought to Life

Originally built in 1987 as the Big Bear Inn, this French-inspired chateau was the vision of Paul Rizos, a Greek hotelier who sought to craft an exclusive executive retreat in the mountains. The property boasted millions of dollars' worth of European, Asian, and Byzantine art and artifacts, including a grand Tiffany dome-now housed in the hotel's Tiffany's Bistro and valued at over $400,000-and over 65,000 square feet of authentic Portuguese and Italian Carrara marble. Known for hosting high-society gatherings and operatic events, the inn epitomized sophistication and culture.

Over the years, ownership changed hands, and some of the Chateau's original grandeur faded. However, in 2021, an Australian hotelier family acquired the property, determined to restore its legacy while infusing it with contemporary comfort. Key elements of the original design, including the Portuguese marble in the lobby, Verona marble in the private event space, and dozens of handblown Murano glass chandeliers, remain as part of its rich tapestry.

Modern Mountain Comfort

Today, Chateau Big Bear welcomes guests with 80 thoughtfully renovated guestrooms and suites designed for comfort and a connection to the natural surroundings. Spacious accommodations feature cozy fireplaces, king or queen beds featuring plush pillow-top bedding, flat-screen TVs, abundant storage, and premium toiletries, providing a sanctuary for relaxation after a day of outdoor adventure.

The 3-acre property boasts amenities for every season, including a heated outdoor pool (seasonal), a relaxing hot tub, a game room, a fitness center, and private wedding and event facilities. Guests can also explore the scenic Rathburn Creek Trail, one of three scenic paths for nature enthusiasts looking to explore the stunning landscapes.

Chateau Big Bear's proximity to Snow Summit and Bear Mountain ski resorts and complimentary ski shuttle steps from the property make it an ideal destination for winter sports enthusiasts. The hotel also offers convenient access to additional outdoor activities including hiking, golf, biking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, fishing, and sailing on Big Bear Lake.

A Destination Reborn

Early 2025 will bring additional design updates to the hotel's ballroom and event spaces, ensuring that Chateau Big Bear remains a sought-after venue for grand galas, weddings, corporate retreats, and more.

Whether it's a romantic getaway, a family escape, or a productive retreat, Chateau Big Bear offers an elevated experience. From its meticulously restored architectural features to its modern amenities, this mountain retreat strikes the perfect balance between timeless elegance and contemporary comfort.

For additional information on Chateau Big Bear, please visit the website or follow along on Instagram at @hotelchateaubigbear and on Facebook.

High resolution imagery of Chateau Big Bear:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1gl9wcdgkv79bj6g11kg2/AIxSSXwc--d_xTO8ckbAMG0?rlkey=r0k2hakik2ov96fealhsgserl&st=433ns7mm&dl=0

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peyton Robertson

peyton@baybirdinc.com





Chateau Big Bear hotel king room, Big Bear Lake, California

About Chateau Big Bear

Welcome to Chateau Big Bear, a hidden gem nestled in the serene pines of Big Bear Lake. Situated beneath the majestic ski slopes of the San Bernardino National Forest, our boutique hotel is more than just a place to stay-it's a portal to a world of unparalleled beauty and luxury.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233283

SOURCE: Chateau Big Bear