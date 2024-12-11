Leading UK wine merchant Laithwaites has revealed that Sauvignon Blanc is still the nation's favourite wine - but red wine dominates the list of top 10 best-loved wines.

Britain is undergoing a rosé revolution - with sales up 3,129% in just three years.

Discover the favourite wines for Britain's biggest cities and towns - and find a diverse range of preferences from Aberdeen to Exeter.

Theale, Berkshire--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Britain's wine scene is more vibrant than ever, according to new data from Laithwaites. The UK's leading direct-to-consumer wine merchant has revealed the nation's top 10 favourite wines, the meteoric rise of rosé and the diverse wine preferences of cities across Britain.

Laithwaites reveals the UK's top 10 grape varieties

Britain's top 10 wines - a blend of classics and bold newcomers

Britain's evolving tastes are reflected in its favourite wines. Sauvignon Blanc continues to reign supreme, but adventurous newcomers like Touriga Nacional and Colombard are shaking up the rankings. Red wine lovers are especially drawn to robust varietals like Shiraz and Malbec, which dominate the list.

The top 10 favourites:

Sauvignon Blanc - The zesty champion of refreshing whites, consistently topping charts and winning hearts alike. Pinot Grigio - This light, fruity favourite is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, perfect for any gathering. Shiraz - A bold red that brings deep, rich flavours, ideal for cosy evenings by the fire. Tempranillo - This Spanish treasure has made a significant impact, loved for its versatility and character. Primitivo - With its full-bodied richness, this wine delivers an irresistible flavour profile. Malbec - A dark, structured red that appeals to those craving intensity and complexity. Glera - The sparkling star of Prosecco, known for its crispness and effervescence, it's perfect for celebrations. Touriga Nacional - A sophisticated Portuguese variety that captivates adventurous drinkers with its unique flavours. Colombard - This refreshing white is gaining momentum among those seeking something different and exciting. Merlot - The timeless classic that never goes out of style, cherished for its smooth, approachable nature.

"Wine culture in Britain is evolving at an exhilarating pace," said Greg Roberts, Wine Educator at Laithwaites. "The surge in popularity of wines like Tempranillo and Touriga Nacional highlights an expanding curiosity in wine that goes beyond traditional favourites. And with rosé sales reaching new heights, it's clear that Brits are eager to explore diverse tastes and experiences. We expect to see even more interest in unique varietals from Portugal, South America and lesser-known European regions as people seek out wines with depth and character."

The rise of Rosé: Britain's pink revolution

The research by Laithwaites has found that Britain is undergoing a rosé revolution. Sales of rosé wine have skyrocketed by an incredible 3,129% in just three years according to Laithwaites sales data. As Brits become bolder in their wine selections - coupled with rosé's popularity on social media platforms such as Instagram - rosé has emerged as the go-to option for those seeking refreshing, versatile flavours.

Classic meets new: Brits' diverse wine choices

While classic favourites like Merlot and Chardonnay are still beloved in Canterbury and Reading, Laithwaites data shows an exciting rise in niche varieties compared to similar research in 2020, such as Albariño in Manchester and Sangiovese in Newcastle. This shift points to a growing adventurous spirit among British wine lovers eager to try something new - especially as the country puts the COVID-19 pandemic behind it.

"The data highlights how wine culture is changing across Britain, with each city or town embracing flavours that truly reflect its character," said Greg Roberts, Wine Educator at Laithwaites. "It's exciting to see how local tastes shape what people drink. There's a beautiful connection between where you live and what you enjoy in a glass. We hope these findings inspire wine lovers everywhere to explore new varieties that connect them to their hometown."

Raise a glass to regional diversity

Laithwaites invites everyone to dive into their city or town's wine culture and discover the bottles that tell their story. Whether a fan of bold reds, crisp whites, or sparkling delights, there's a unique wine waiting to be uncorked.

Methodology

Representative sales data was gathered from wine purchases made through Laithwaites across Britain from 2019 to 2023. This dataset included information on the types of wine sold, grape varieties, regions of origin and sales volumes.

The data was segmented by grape variety and region, allowing for a detailed breakdown of consumer preferences and trends. Key metrics, such as bottles sold and the percentage of the population purchasing specific wines, were calculated.

Comparative analysis was performed to identify shifts in consumer preferences over the five- year period. This included examining which grape varieties and regions experienced the most significant changes in sales volume and ranking.

A 'signature' wine was calculated for major towns and cities in Britain by aligning the different levels of wine sales by variety against the population of each location, with the results weighted across all locations. A 'signature' wine was then identified where a particular location was found to have purchased more of that variety of wine per head than any other location, with wines allocated across all locations in descending order of overall sales volumes.

Locations were limited to a single 'signature' wine, and were removed from the comparative pool once they had been allocated a 'signature' wine.

To ensure the accuracy and reliability of the findings, statistical methods were used to analyse sales trends and fluctuations, providing insights into the evolving wine culture in Britain.

Laithwaites reveals Britain's favourite wines

