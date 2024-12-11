The "Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions Sector, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global commercial aerospace digital solutions sector generated a revenue of $28.97 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% to reach $57.03 billion in 2033.

This study analyzes digital R&D investment and annual digital expenditure, and it covers the airline, airport, MRO service provider, and OEM industries.

Airlines and airports are classified from Tiers I to V, while OEMs cover Tiers I to III.

MRO service providers cover all the aerospace components.

Air travel demand increased in 2023, and by the end of 2024, air traffic numbers will equal 2019, pre-COVID-19 levels. This is a major driver that will foster the digital transformation journeys of airports, airlines, OEMs, and MRO suppliers. The higher the demand for air travel, the higher the aircraft utilization rate, leading to a substantial increase in demand for new aircraft and aftermarket services. As a result, spending on digital transformation will rise.

However, the high upfront cost of digital tools and recurring costs for software licenses, maintenance, and updates can challenge small companies, as they may not realize the return on investment (RoI) from digital initiatives immediately.

North America is the highest revenue contributor to the global commercial aerospace digital solutions sector. The region is also likely to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In terms of industry verticals, airlines are the leading contributors, followed by OEMs, airports, and MRO service providers.

In H1 2024, leading aviation IT companies opted for the acquisitions route; Amadeus and SITA, for example, acquired Vision Box and Materna IPS, respectively, providing digital technology solutions to airports. During the forecast period, more acquisitions from leading aviation IT vendors are expected, as they consider acquiring companies that create synergies with their product portfolios. This will help them enhance and optimize cross-selling opportunities and upsell their bundled products to airport operators.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions Sector

Disruptive Technologies

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is a significant innovation, and research and development (R&D) efforts in this space will increase the aerospace industry's sustainability

At present, developed countries are seeing higher acceptance and use of eVTOL aircraft; by the end of the 2030s, developing countries will follow suit.

Disruptive technologies, particularly eVTOL aircraft, are poised to transform the aerospace industry by the end of the decade.

AI-driven operational improvements will result in an uptick in digital transformation projects, such as self-service at airports. IoT is seeing widespread adoption in aerospace manufacturing.

Transformative Megatrends

Owing to the rising demand for air travel, the need for new airport terminal buildings is increasing globally. Digital solutions are being used to enhance productivity and passenger experiences.

Sustainability concerns are compelling the aerospace industry to adopt eco-friendly aircraft and optimize airport operations.

Digitalization enhances process efficiency and passenger experiences. By the mid-2030s, the integration of digital solutions in aerospace ecosystems will commence.

Advanced technologies will create a new interconnected ecosystem in the aerospace industry and address sustainability-related challenges.

Industry Convergence

Industry convergence augurs innovation by sharing best practices to develop innovative solutions. Industry challenges must be solved, and new revenue streams must be developed.

Different industry verticals are exploring opportunities to develop all-electric/hybrid aircraft, which will increase the aerospace industry's sustainability.

Industry participants will create alliances in aerospace digitalization to provide the regulatory roadmap for the next 15 years.

This analysis highlights the critical strategic imperatives shaping the future of the Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions Sector, emphasizing the importance of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration in driving industry advancements.

Sector Segmentation

Airlines Full-service carriers (FSCs), low-cost carriers (LCCs), and cargo carriers across the 5 regions are analyzed

Full-service carriers (FSCs), low-cost carriers (LCCs), and cargo carriers across the 5 regions are analyzed Airports: All 5 tiers of commercial airports are covered.

All 5 tiers of commercial airports are covered. MRO Service Providers MRO companies across the 5 regions are analyzed.

MRO companies across the 5 regions are analyzed. OEMs All 3 tiers of commercial OEMs are covered.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Integration of AI and ML in Aerospace Operations

Using Blockchain in Aerospace Parts Traceability

Improved Cybersecurity Measures

Digital Twin

Key Competitors in the Commercial Aerospace Digital Solutions Sector:

North America

Sabre

IBM

Unisys

Boeing

Honeywell Aerospace

PROS

DXC Technology

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform

Cognizant

SmartKargo

ADB Safegate

Collins Aerospace

Leidos

Honeywell

Europe

Amadeus

SITA

Travelport

Airbus

Thales

Accelya

Datalex

Boxever

Lufthansa Systems

Accenture

Siemens

Indra Sistemas

T-Systems

INFORM

Saab

RESA

A-ICE

Airport Information Systems

PDC A/S

Adecs Airinfra BV

Asia-Pacific

IBS Software

Fujitsu

Hexaware

Coforge

Travelsky

Tata Consultancy Services

Mphasis

Happiest Minds

Veovo (Gentrack Group)

NEC Corporation

Middle East

AIMS Airline Software

TAV Technologies

Bayanat Engineering

Dubai Technology Partners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yssowk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211905312/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900