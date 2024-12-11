Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024

ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 19:50 Uhr
100 Leser
More Than 200 AEG Employees Give Back With City Year to Communities in Los Angeles, CA and Brooklyn, NY Through Annual Day of Service

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / On December 5, 2024, AEG in partnership with City Year held its 14th Annual Day of Service when more than 200 employee volunteers participated in school beautification projects that benefitted local communities in Los Angeles, CA and Brooklyn, NY.

AEG's Annual Day of Service brought together volunteers from the company's corporate offices and divisions including AEG Presents, AXS Ticketing, The Bowery Presents, Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE, the LA Kings and LA Galaxy.

"Service Day exemplifies the transformative power of community partnerships to enhance both educational opportunities and create a positive learning environment for students," said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO AEG. "Volunteering at events like today and giving back to the community is always a highlight of the holiday season for our employees."

In Los Angeles, employees partnered with City Year Los Angeles at 10th Street Elementary School in downtown Los Angeles, where they painted murals, restored the school's reading garden and organized recess activities and sports clinics for approximately 350 students from grades 1-5 led by the LA Kings Hockey Development Team and LA Galaxy Star Squad.

In New York, employees volunteered their time at The Emma Lazarus Elementary School in Brooklyn, New York. Participants decorated the campus with a winter wonderland theme and painted welcome messages in multiple languages throughout the school's auditorium.

Additionally, AEG presented both schools with donations underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to community impact. To help fund student enrichment programs, 10th Street Elementary School, received a $10,000 check and the Emma Lazarus Elementary School received a $5,000 check.

About City Year

City Year is a trailblazing, youth-powered organization with a dual mission: expanding educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and developing diverse leaders through national service. Research shows the more time a student spends with a City Year AmeriCorps member serving as student success coach, the better the student outcomes-academically, socially, and emotionally. A public-private partnership, City Year is a proud member of AmeriCorps, operating in 29 U.S. cities with international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Today, 37,000 alums continue to lead and serve where they live and work.

AEG presented both schools with donations underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to community impact.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
