Technology and AI Leader Advaiya Launches PeripheralAutomation.org for AI Adoption

Applications and Experiences company Advaiya launched a consortium "PeripheralAutomation.org" to help organizations standardize and accelerate their adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital-led innovation. Launch partners include ExoFusion, arrowWebs, Nexsys, Ashby & Gabriel, and Passionfruit.

Advaiya developed Peripheral Automation to address a growing customer need: leveraging AI and automation for increased productivity without the disruption of overhauling existing systems. This approach allows organizations to gradually integrate innovation and automation into peripheral systems, minimizing risk and providing valuable insights before scaling to core processes to build a core-AI.

Advaiya CEO and creator of Peripheral Automation Manish Godha said, "Organizational leaders must think of short-term continuity and long-term disruption simultaneously.? Advancing a disruptive technology agenda too quickly or without the requisite context and culture to manage the change is hasty and wreaks havoc. That is where Peripheral Automation as an approach comes in."

AI has taken the world by storm. Analysts suggest that Enterprise AI will grow 50% YoY between 2024 and 2029, amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars spent. Still, executives are charry of the results to date, suggesting that many current AI investments have not either produced ROI or delved deeply into vertical and scenario-based contexts.

According to ExoFusion CEO Romi Mahajan, an early adopter of Peripheral Automation, "We must distinguish between real and rhetorical AI. With Peripheral Automation, we can start to gain the benefits of AI in the 'periphery' of our business without taking a wrecking ball to existing systems. Once we get the hang of it, we then can move AI into the core. In areas like Fusion Energy, where ExoFusion focuses, adopting AI without context and a plan is dangerously hasty."

Mahajan and Godha will discuss Peripheral Automation at Informa's AI Summit in New York Dec 11th.

About Advaiya

Advaiya Solutions is a leading technology company that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age. Advaiya specializes in delivering innovative solutions to help organizations in their technology needs around work and operations, customer engagement, and leveraging data.

Advaiya helps organizations enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and drive growth through tailored solutions while understanding business context and needs. Advaiya is the creator of Peripheral Automation; this framework allows businesses to incrementally adopt AI and automation by focusing on tasks and processes surrounding core business data, minimizing disruption, and maximizing efficiency.

With a team of experienced professionals and a customer-centric approach, Advaiya leverages cutting-edge technologies, including its expertise as a Microsoft Solutions Partner and Sitecore specialist, to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. Committed to excellence and innovation, Advaiya Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to achieve their digital transformation goals.

