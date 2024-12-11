Nanomerics Ltd: Nanomerics Reports First Volunteers Dosed in the OC134 SUNLIGHT Trial

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company today announced that dosing had commenced in its OC134 Phase I trial - the SUNLIGHT trial. Following approval in November 2024 from the UK Medicinal and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), dosing of the first volunteers with both Nanomerics' MET eye drops and OC134 eye drops, took place this week. The clinical testing of Nanomerics' eye drop assets is being done by Quotient Sciences at its Nottingham, UK facility.

OC134 is an eye drop medicine candidate indicated for the topical treatment of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis, a condition for which a suitable non-steroidal topical ocular treatment, does not currently exist.

OC134 is powered by Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology (MET), a non-irritant ocular penetration enhancer. Nanomerics' MET is a platform ocular penetration enhancer, that has been shown in preclinical studies to increase the penetration of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) into the front of the eye; increasing ocular deposition up to 18-fold, when compared to conventional formulations. In these preclinical studies, Nanomerics' MET also demonstrated the delivery of APIs to the retina from eye drops. Nanomerics has a pipeline of ocular assets that may now be tested in clinical studies and ultimately launched for the benefit of patients.

Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein, Nanomerics' Chief Executive Officer said,

"Nanomerics has been working towards this day for many years and we are very proud that we have been able to commence clinical testing with our lead ophthalmology asset. This day marks the culmination of many years of hard work with excellent team members, collaborators and advisors. This is a major value creation step for the company and we are now poised to develop medicinal products powered by our world beating non-irritant ocular penetration enhancer - Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology (MET)."

Dr Nand Singh, Medical Director at Quotient Sciences commented,

"We are excited to begin clinical testing at our Nottingham, UK clinic for Nanomerics' OC134 Phase 1 Sunlight trial. This marks an important step forward in developing advanced treatments for moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis."

About Nanomerics

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company with state-of-the-art laboratories based in London, UK. Nanomerics was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science. For example, the company's Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists, Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include the eye drops: OC134 for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis, OC137 for the treatment of retinal diseases and OC135 for the treatment of glaucoma. For more information, please visit www.nanomerics.com.

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programmes and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything we do for our customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast, because humanity needs novel therapeutic solutions, fast. Quotient Sciences has been recognized as a multi-year winner of the CRO Leadership Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2024 and of the CDMO Leadership Awards in 2023. For more information, visit quotientsciences.com.

