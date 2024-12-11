Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn and Sounds Profitable Unveil the 2024 True Crime Podcast Listener Landscape Report

Study Highlights True Crime as a Diverse, Captivating & Brand-Friendly Podcast Genre

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, in collaboration with Sounds Profitable, the premier authority in podcast education and insights, released the 2024 True Crime Podcast Listener Landscape Report. Conducted with Signal Hill Insights and supported by Libsyn, this comprehensive study reveals the latest trends in one of podcasting's most captivating genres: True Crime.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the True Crime genre, the fifth most popular podcast genre in the U.S., following comedy, news, sports, and political talk. Approximately 42 million Americans aged 18+ (16%) consumed a True Crime podcast in the last month. With 62% of these listeners having attended college and boasting a higher household income ($69,368 annually) than the general population, True Crime fans present a unique and lucrative opportunity for brands, agencies, and media buyers to connect with an engaged and loyal audience.

Ad Buying by Podcast Genre

True Crime offers advertisers a unique opportunity to engage a top-performing genre with strong appeal among women, diverse audiences, and brand-receptive listeners.

True Crime Is #1 With Women

37% of female podcast consumers aged 18+ have listened to a True Crime podcast in the past month, surpassing Comedy (34%) and News (27%).

True Crime Has a Broad & Inclusive Audience

21% of True Crime listeners are Hispanic/Latino, compared to 17% of the U.S. population aged 18+.

16% of the audience is Black, exceeding the 14% U.S. composition for adults aged 18+.

True Crime Fans Are Highly Receptive to Brands & Advertising

71% of True Crime listeners say they would likely listen to a podcast about a favorite brand or product.

46% are more likely to try a podcast if they know a brand or company was involved in its production.

"True Crime podcasts have cultivated one of the most loyal and highly engaged audiences in the podcasting world," said Anthony Savelli, Executive Vice President of Sales, Libsyn. "This report underscores the incredible opportunity for advertisers to connect with a passionate listener base that not only tunes in consistently but is also open to brand messaging. It's a win-win for brands looking to make a lasting impression."

Tom Webster, Partner at Sounds Profitable - and recent inductee into the Podcast Hall of Fame, added, "The diversity and engagement within the True Crime podcast audience are truly remarkable. This genre continues to challenge assumptions, attracting a wide range of listeners who are not only invested in the content but also highly receptive to advertising. For brands seeking to align with a dynamic and growing audience, True Crime is a powerful and strategic choice."

Missed today's webinar with Sounds Profitable's Tom Webster, alongside Mandy Edmonston and Melissa Rice, Creator/Producers of the popular Moms and Mysteries: A True Crime Podcast? They shared key report findings, as well as firsthand insights on True Crime listeners, offering actionable takeaways on audience demographics and strategies to effectively target and engage this loyal fan base. Watch the webinar replay here.

And the 2024 True Crime Podcast Listener Landscape Report is now available for download. For more information and to access the full report, head here.

About Sounds Profitable

Sounds Profitable is the trade organization for the podcasting industry. Founded in 2020 by advertising and technology veteran, Bryan Barletta, and digital audio expert, Tom Webster, Sounds Profitable offers a range of educational resources and advisory services to the podcasting sector. Featuring pioneering research, a newsletter with more than 9,000 subscribers, five daily podcasts, and a weekly, forward-thinking podcast covering the essential news of podcasting, Sounds Profitable equips individuals and brands with the tools needed to level up their knowledge, effectively monetize content, and ultimately grow the entire industry into an inclusive space that financially supports corporations and independents alike. With 180 partners and growing, Sounds Profitable is committed to setting the course for the future of the audio business. For more information, please visit soundsprofitable.com and follow along on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/sounds-profitable.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 70,000 shows and delivers over 2.5 billion downloads annually to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

