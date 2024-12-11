MDC Data Centers Enters Mexico With New Querétaro Facility to Strengthen Cross-Border Interconnection

High-Performance Interconnection Hub Poised to Accelerate Digital Growth and Cross-Border Collaboration

MDC Data Centers, the leading provider of neutral data centers and International Fiber Crossings between the United States and Mexico, announced its expansion into Mexico at Katalyst Live 2024, the company's annual customer appreciation event held in Mexico City. With the planned launch of its Querétaro data center (MDC-QRO), MDC taps into the region's emergence as a key Latin American interconnection hub, offering faster content delivery, improved redundancy, and simpler cross-border expansion for carriers, content providers, and digital platforms.

With an Actively Neutral philosophy, MDC goes beyond traditional neutrality by actively collaborating with our customers to identify opportunities, resolve challenges, and drive sustainable growth.

Founding members include established leaders-Bestel, Axnet, Vivaro, TotalPlay-and emerging fiber networks-C3ntro, Fermaca, Gold Data, IENTC. These visionary partners have extended their successful collaborations from U.S. border locations to MDC-QRO, affirming confidence in MDC's approach and cementing its position as a pivotal interconnection hub in Mexico.

"For over a decade, MDC has fostered cross-border interconnection through our Border Connect Platform," said MDC's CEO Juan Salazar. "Querétaro is the natural starting point for this next chapter, one that will guide our vision and growth for the next decade. We're poised to deliver the next generation of network growth and connectivity solutions that our partners have been asking for."

Strategic Advantages of the New MDC-QRO Facility

The MDC-QRO facility marks a significant expansion of MDC Data Centers, enhancing their ability to deliver seamless interconnection at the U.S.-Mexico border and support the rapid digital growth in Querétaro. This state-of-the-art data center is strategically positioned to provide robust performance, scalability, and reliability to our customers.

Scalable Operational Space: 10,000 sq. ft. of initial operational space, designed to expand in line with market demand.

Robust Power Infrastructure: 2 MW of secured power ensures reliability and high performance. By proactively securing energy resources, MDC addresses common power availability concerns in Querétaro's growing data center market.

Accelerated Development Timeline: Construction is set to begin in early 2025, with operations expected to commence by early 2026.

Seamless Integration: MDC-QRO will be fully integrated with MDC's Border Connect Platform, delivering seamless connectivity to all MDC facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border. This provides redundancy, diversity, and unrivaled interconnection opportunities for customers worldwide.

About MDC Data Centers

MDC Data Centers provides neutral data centers and International Fiber Crossings, enabling seamless interconnection between the U.S. and Mexico. Through its Border Connect Platform, MDC centralizes key points of presence for Mexican, North American, and global networks, creating a dense, interconnected ecosystem that empowers partners to scale quickly and efficiently.

