Electromedical Technologies, Inc.: Electromedical Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking Details About the WellnessPro Infinity and Announces Production Timeline

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:EMED) - Electromedical Technologies is excited to share key updates on the WellnessPro Infinity, a revolutionary device redefining the standards of pain management and wellness technology. With production set to ramp up in early 2025, the WellnessPro Infinity is poised to deliver unparalleled precision and performance, setting a new benchmark in its class.

A Journey of Innovation

At the heart of the WellnessPro Infinity is an unprecedented design that incorporates 11 intricately engineered circuit boards covering nearly one-square-foot and 1,454 individual components, all housed within a sleek looking device.

Each circuit board serves a specific function, working in perfect synchronization to ensure precision and efficiency. These boards include cutting-edge:

Microcontrollers : Advanced processors regulate input and output signals, ensuring reliable and consistent operation. These components are highly sought after in industries like automotive and military for their durability and precision.

Precision Resistors and Capacitors : These components ensure signal accuracy and stability, providing the consistent therapeutic effects the WellnessPro Infinity is known for.

Signal Amplifiers : Amplify low-level electrical signals to deliver varying intensities for customized treatment.

Power Management Systems : Ensure optimal energy usage, protect the device from surges, and extend the device's operational lifespan.

User Interface Modules: Enable intuitive control, allowing users to customize treatment settings with ease.

This intricate assembly highlights the company's dedication to innovation, bringing together advanced engineering and cutting-edge technology to create a device that stands apart in the marketplace.

Overcoming Challenges Together

The road to production has been both complex and rewarding. Global supply chain disruptions and rigorous European manufacturing standards posed significant challenges. Additionally, sourcing high-demand components, such as microcontrollers often reserved for critical industries like military and automotive, added to the production intricacy.

"We deeply appreciate the patience of our customers and partners as we've worked to overcome these challenges," said Matthew Wolfson, Chief Executive Officer of Electromedical Technologies. "The WellnessPro Infinity will deliver on its promise to revolutionize pain management, making it well worth the wait."

Looking Ahead

Production is scheduled to ramp up in the third week of 2025, with rigorous factory evaluations underway to ensure all processes meet the company's high standards. Electromedical Technologies will provide detailed shipping timelines once evaluations are complete.

For customers who pre-ordered the device, Electromedical Technologies reaffirms its commitment to honor all pre-sale pricing, even as market prices are set to adjust in 2025.

Thank You for Believing in Us

The WellnessPro Infinity is not just a device-it's a testament to innovation, resilience, and a shared vision for improving lives through technology.

"By choosing the WellnessPro Infinity, you've joined us on a journey to bring cutting-edge technology to life," Mr. Wolfson added. "We're grateful for your belief in this revolutionary product and excited about the transformative impact it will have."

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies is a leader in the development of bioelectronic devices that improve health and wellness. Dedicated to innovation and excellence, the company's flagship products provide effective pain relief and enhance quality of life through advanced technology.

