11.12.2024 21:50 Uhr
Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America: The California International Antiquarian Book Fair Returns to Pasadena, February 7-9, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Special Focus: "Immigrant Stories: Celebrating Historic Diversity in Southern California"

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / The Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America (ABAA) is thrilled to announce the California International Antiquarian Book Fair, returning to the Pasadena Convention Center from February 7-9, 2025. This 57th annual event features the theme, "Immigrant Stories: Celebrating Historic Diversity in Southern California," highlighting the region's rich history of migration, cultural exchange, and the vibrant narratives of its diverse communities. One of the world's premier events for rare and antiquarian books, the California Book Fair brings together fine and rare printed materials from more than 100 booksellers across the globe. Attendees can explore a wide array of manuscripts, first editions, illustrated works, ephemera, maps, autographs and more, alongside curated collections that are available for sale.

Key Details:

  • Dates:

    • Friday, February 7, 2025: 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM

    • Saturday, February 8, 2025: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

    • Sunday, February 9, 2025: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

  • Location: Pasadena Convention Center, 300 East Green Street Pasadena, CA 91101

  • Admission:

    • General admission tickets are available online and will be sold at the door:

      • Friday VIP Ticket: $25 valid all weekend

      • Saturday: $15 valid for reentry Sunday

      • Sunday: $10

    • Free Admission:

      • Students with a valid student ID

      • Children 12 and under

      • Librarians, curators, and staff of non-profit cultural institutions (advance registration required with a valid organizational email address)

Attendees who qualify for complimentary admission agree to receive updates about future events from the ABAA. Opt-out options are available anytime.

The fair's theme will be explored through special programming, including curated exhibitions, expert talks, and panel discussions featuring authors, historians and cultural leaders. These stories highlight the profound impact of immigration on the region's literary, social, and cultural landscapes.

The California International Antiquarian Book Fair is an inclusive event, offering something for everyone-whether you're a seasoned collector, a curious bibliophile, or new to the world of antiquarian books.

* * *

About the Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America (ABAA):

Founded in 1949, the ABAA promotes ethical standards in the rare bookselling industry while fostering a love of books and the history of the written word. Members of the ABAA are highly vetted, ensuring the authenticity and quality of the items they sell.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to register for complimentary admission, visit https://www.abaa.org/cabookfair.

MEDIA CONTACT

Makenzi Jordan Rodriguez

Landis Communications Inc.

(424) 239-8891

ABAA@landispr.com

www.landispr.com

SOURCE: Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America (ABAA)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
