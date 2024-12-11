Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 22:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ubisense Appoints Kate Edge as New Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Kate Edge Appointed as CFO to Support Ubisense's Growth and Financial Strategy

CAMBRIDGE, GB / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Ubisense, a leader in enterprise location intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Edge as its new Chief Financial Officer. With a track record of more than 15 years in financial leadership across major industry players, Kate brings a wealth of experience and a strong vision to advance Ubisense's growth, profitability, and operational excellence.

In her new role, Kate will oversee all financial strategies and operations, guiding the company through an ambitious phase of expansion and innovation. Kate joins Ubisense with extensive expertise in scaling companies, driving financial performance, and strengthening shareholder value, as demonstrated by her impactful tenure at Garrison and Itch Pet. Her background in Financial Due Diligence and Private Equity as well as a key role in a recent sale of Garrison aligns perfectly with Ubisense's objectives. Kate holds a BSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Warwick. She is also a chartered accountant with ICAEW and holds a CFA charter.

"I am thrilled to join Ubisense at such an exciting time," said Kate Edge. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to fuel the company's growth, optimize financial performance, and ensure we meet our long-term goals for success."

Chris Shannon, CEO of Ubisense, commented, "Kate's deep expertise and leadership style are a perfect fit for our organization. We're confident she'll play an integral role in accelerating our strategy and delivering value for our customers and stakeholders."

For more information about Ubisense and its SmartSpace solutions, please click here.

Contact Information

Vicky Hayden
Account Director - Berkeley Communications
ubisense@berkeleypr.com
01189 090909

.

SOURCE: Ubisense



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.