Ubisense Appoints Kate Edge as New Chief Financial Officer

Kate Edge Appointed as CFO to Support Ubisense's Growth and Financial Strategy

Ubisense, a leader in enterprise location intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Edge as its new Chief Financial Officer. With a track record of more than 15 years in financial leadership across major industry players, Kate brings a wealth of experience and a strong vision to advance Ubisense's growth, profitability, and operational excellence.

In her new role, Kate will oversee all financial strategies and operations, guiding the company through an ambitious phase of expansion and innovation. Kate joins Ubisense with extensive expertise in scaling companies, driving financial performance, and strengthening shareholder value, as demonstrated by her impactful tenure at Garrison and Itch Pet. Her background in Financial Due Diligence and Private Equity as well as a key role in a recent sale of Garrison aligns perfectly with Ubisense's objectives. Kate holds a BSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Warwick. She is also a chartered accountant with ICAEW and holds a CFA charter.

"I am thrilled to join Ubisense at such an exciting time," said Kate Edge. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to fuel the company's growth, optimize financial performance, and ensure we meet our long-term goals for success."

Chris Shannon, CEO of Ubisense, commented, "Kate's deep expertise and leadership style are a perfect fit for our organization. We're confident she'll play an integral role in accelerating our strategy and delivering value for our customers and stakeholders."

