Menhaden Fisheries Coalition: State of Maryland Survey Finds Juvenile Menhaden Abundance in the Chesapeake Bay at Highest Level Since 1990 Two Years in a Row

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced findings from its 2024 juvenile striped bass survey , revealing a significant milestone for juvenile menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay. While the survey documented continued challenges for striped bass reproduction, it highlighted a positive trend for two key forage species: menhaden and spot.

"Encouraging results were documented regarding two species lower on the food chain," DNR wrote. "Menhaden abundance was nearly equal to last year, which was the highest measured since 1990. Spot abundance was the highest measured since 1988. These species are vital to the ecology of the Bay as a food source for many other species of fish and wildlife."

The Maryland DNR juvenile striped bass survey monitors the reproductive success of striped bass as well as the abundance of other fish species in the Chesapeake Bay. Biologists conduct the survey three times each summer at 22 sites across the Choptank, Nanticoke, and Potomac rivers, as well as the upper Chesapeake Bay. In 2024, the survey captured more than 56,000 fish of 56 different species.

"As many industry opponents baselessly claim low numbers of menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay, this survey is further evidence that the population remains strong," said Ben Landry, Vice President of Public Affairs at Ocean Fleet Services, an MFC member. "We'll continue to use the best science to guide our fishery, which is sustainable thanks to the collaborative efforts of industry, fishery managers, and scientists."

A full list of species encountered in the survey since 1954, including menhaden, can be accessed on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website: Juvenile Index: Encountered Species Since 1954 .

For more information, visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' announcement here: DNR 2024 Survey Results .

The Atlantic menhaden fishery is certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council, the gold standard for seafood sustainability. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has repeatedly found that the fishery is not overfished nor experiencing overfishing, most recently in its 2022 stock assessment .

About the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition

The Menhaden Fisheries Coalition (MFC) is a collective of menhaden fishermen, related businesses, and supporting industries. Comprised of businesses along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition conducts media and public outreach on behalf of the menhaden industry to ensure that members of the public, media, and government are informed of important issues, events, and facts about the fishery.

Press Contact

Stove Boat Communications

(202) 333-2628

contact@stoveboat.com

SOURCE: Menhaden Fisheries Coalition

View the original press release on accesswire.com