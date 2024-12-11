Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) is unaware of any Material Change to its stock price.

At the request of CIRO, Quantum eMotion Corp. confirms that its management is unaware of any material changes in the Company's operations, other than those publicly disclosed in the recent progress report, that could explain the recent increase in market activities.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

