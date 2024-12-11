Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
WKN: A2JBPM | ISIN: CA92536L1031
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 22:38 Uhr
126 Leser
Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Announces Grant of Options

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces it has granted a total of up to 3,000,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of one year from the date of grant.

The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995 Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
