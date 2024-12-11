Toonsutra Inc: Toonsutra, India's #1 Webtoon App is Featured on Google's DeepMind Website for Its AI Innovation as a Gemini 2.0 Flash Developer!

Toonsutra's Quest is to Bring the Best Comics & Webtoons Across all of India in Every Regional Language

Toonsutra, India's homegrown webtoon comic app, announced today that the Company was featured today in the Developer Showcase Carousel of Google's DeepMind website for its current prototyping with translation capabilities of Gemini 2.0 Flash (currently available in experimental preview only) to make their vast library of comics accessible to a diverse, multilingual audience.

Toonsutra's mission is to empower fandom across India by bringing the joy of comics and webtoons to every corner of India in all its regional languages. Their app boasts over 3100+ titles and 250,000+ episodes, spanning global hits and domestic favorites. With a user base exceeding hundreds of thousands, Toonsutra is committed to providing a premium reading experience where language is never a barrier.

Before the advent and proliferation of generative AI tools, Toonsutra would've faced several challenges in its translation workflow to translate hundreds of thousands of comic episodes into across multiple languages with a high quality and consistency.

"In our early prototyping, we've been impressed with Gemini 2.0 Flash's advanced multi-modal translation capabilities. comic translation is uniquely challenging - it's not just about the text in speech bubbles, but understanding the context, the tone, and the narrative within each panel. Gemini's ability to provide accurate and culturally relevant translations has allowed us make global stories truly accessible to India's diverse, multilingual audience"- Vishal Anand, Co-Founder and CEO of Toonsutra

Toonsutra plans to continue using Gemini 2.0 Flash to expand its multilingual offerings and personalize the reading experience for its users. The Company envisions a future where language is no longer a barrier to accessing compelling narratives, and where millions of Indians can enjoy their favorite comics in their native languages, fostering a deeper connection with the stories and characters. This will allow readers across India to connect with stories from around the world, and it will provide Indian creators with a platform to share their work with a global audience.

Co-Founder and Chairman, Sharad Devarajan says: "Toonsutra's mission is to build the biggest community of passionate fandom across comics and webtoons, by bringing together the largest youth market in the world - India's 700 million+ mobile market. With Gemini 2.0 Flash we finally have AI tools to help make that vision a reality and allow Indian readers the power to experience the best comic stories from India and the world, regardless of their language."

Toonsutra is backed by a leading group of investors including the Sony Innovation Fund, Maiora Capital, Gen Fukunaga (Founder, Funimation); Kun Gao (Co-Founder, Crunchyroll); Jeremy Liew (partner, Lightspeed); Kevin Lin (Co-Founder, Twitch); Patrick Lee (Co-Founder, Rotten Tomatoes); Holly Lui (Co-Founder, Kabam); Benjamin Grubbs (Co-Founder, CreatorPlus); Steve Chung (fmr. CEO of Americas, CJENM); and others.

