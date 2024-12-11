DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: T-cell Malignancies Market Dynamics: Key Insights on Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, and Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma | DelveInsight

T-cell malignancies account for about 10-15% of all lymphoid malignancies, and their treatment often involves chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or stem cell transplantation. These cancers can be particularly challenging due to their heterogeneity and resistance to traditional treatments.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T-cell malignancies are a group of cancers originating from the T-cells, a vital part of the immune system responsible for recognizing and combating foreign invaders. These cancers can develop when T-cells undergo genetic mutations, leading to uncontrolled growth and division. T-cell malignancies are generally categorized into two broad types: T-cell lymphomas and T-cell leukemias. T-cell lymphomas primarily affect the lymphatic system, involving lymph nodes and other lymphoid tissues, while T-cell leukemias impact the blood and bone marrow.

These malignancies are often more aggressive and harder to treat than B-cell cancers due to their complex biology and resistance to conventional therapies. Symptoms can vary but typically include enlarged lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. Treatment options include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and novel therapies like CAR T-cell therapy and targeted therapies, which are advancing the understanding and management of these challenging cancers.

DelveInsight has recently released a series of epidemiology-based market reports focusing on T-cell malignancies including Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, and Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma. These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, historical and forecasted patient pool, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and historical and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Additionally, the reports feature exhaustive analysis of prominent companies working with their emerging candidates in different stages of clinical development. Let's deep dive into the assessment of these T-cell malignancies markets individually.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), also called acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is a cancer that develops in the blood and bone marrow. It originates from immature white blood cells known as lymphocytes in the bone marrow and is marked by the excessive production of immature cells, referred to as lymphoblasts or leukemic blasts. As the bone marrow fails to produce sufficient red blood cells, healthy white blood cells, and platelets, individuals with ALL are more prone to anemia, frequent infections, and easy bruising or bleeding.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of incident cases of acute lymphocytic leukemia. The total incident cases of acute lymphocytic leukemia in the US comprised approximately 6,800 cases in 2023 and are projected to increase during the forecast period. Among the type-specific cases of acute lymphocytic leukemia, B-acute lymphocytic leukemia accounted for nearly 85% of the cases, while T-acute lymphocytic leukemia accounted for nearly 15% in the US.

The treatment paradigms of acute lymphocytic leukemia have been revolutionized with the advent of tyrosine kinase inhibitors targeting BCR-ABL1 (GLEEVEC [imatinib mesylate], SPRYCEL [dasatinib], and ICLUSIG [ponatinib]), monoclonal antibodies targeting CD20 (RITUXAN), antibody-drug conjugates targeting CD22 (BESPONSA), bispecific antibodies (BLINCYTO), CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy (KYMRIAH and TECARTUS), and others.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2023, the market size for acute lymphocytic leukemia across the 7MM was around USD 1.6 billion, with projections indicating further growth by 2034. The United States dominated the market in 2023, contributing approximately USD 1.2 billion. ALL presents a significant market opportunity, with BLINCYTO currently leading the segment. Amgen continues to drive innovation in ALL through its BiTE Technology, receiving FDA approval in June 2024. Additionally, Amgen is advancing a registration-enabling study to develop a subcutaneous injection formulation of blinatumomab.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Orca-T: Orca Biosystems

AUTO1/22: Autolus Therapeutics

VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO (venetoclax): AbbVie and Roche (Genentech)

Daratumumab: J&J Innovative Medicine

IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib): Pharmacyclics (an AbbVie Company)

JAKAFI (ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation/Novartis

VYXEOS (CPX-351): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel): Autolus Therapeutics

SNDX-5613 (revumenib): Syndax Pharmaceuticals

UCART22: Cellectis

ADCT-602: ADC Therapeutics

WU-CART-007: Wugen

For a comprehensive view of the acute lymphocytic leukemia market

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma represents a heterogeneous collection of aggressive lymphomas arising from mature T-cells and natural killer cells, comprising approximately 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas globally. PTCL is more prevalent in Asia compared to North America and Europe. PTCL has been reported to account for 25% of all NHL cases in Japan. The increased rate of T-cell lymphomas in Asia is attributed to the low incidence of follicular lymphomas. The total incident cases of PTCL in the 7MM were 26,000 cases in 2023; these cases are estimated to increase by 2034.

As more targetable mutations are identified and new targeted therapies are developed, the range of treatment options for patients and oncologists continues to expand. However, with the rapid pace of drug approvals, it is crucial to ensure that adequate supporting data justifies the use of specific therapies in the appropriate treatment settings, whether as adjuvant, consolidation, first-line, or subsequent treatments.

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma remains a significant therapeutic challenge due to its aggressive nature, rarity, and high heterogeneity. Conventional chemotherapy for PTCL typically involves anthracycline-based regimens (such as CHOP and EPOCH) or non-anthracycline alternatives (including platinum, etoposide, gemcitabine, and methylprednisolone). While the majority of patients initially undergo chemotherapy, nearly a quarter develop primary refractory disease. Many others relapse even after responding to induction chemotherapy, with a median overall survival of just six months. According to NCCN guidelines, specific PTCL subtypes are also treated with six cycles of CHOP-21 or CHOEP, often combined with involved-site radiation therapy.

The FDA has approved several drugs for PTCL treatment, including BELEODAQ (Belinostat, Acrotech Biopharma), ISTODAX (Romidepsin, Celgene), FOLOTYN (Pralatrexate, Acrotech Biopharma), ARRANON (Nelarabine, GlaxoSmithKline), XALKORI (Crizotinib, Pfizer), and ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin, Seattle Genetics). Until recently, there was no established standard of care for first-line treatment in PTCL, leaving a significant gap in approved therapies.

The approval of ADCETRIS in November 2018 by the US FDA has transformed the treatment landscape. ADCETRIS, in combination with chemotherapy, is now the first and only FDA-approved regimen for first-line treatment of adults with previously untreated systemic ALCL or other CD30-expressing PTCL. Notably, its approval came less than two weeks after submission under the FDA's real-time oncology review pilot program.

Key players, such as Secura Bio, HUYA Bioscience International, Verastem, Solasia Pharma, Seagen, Dizal Pharmaceutical, and others, are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development, respectively. As per the DelveInsight assessment, the total market size in the 7MM for PTCL was estimated to be ~USD 680 million in 2020, which is projected to show positive growth by 2034. This growth of the PTCL market is expected to be mainly driven by increased diagnosed incidence, patient awareness, and a robust clinical pipeline during the forecast period (2024-2034).

PTCL Pipeline Therapies and Companies

COPIKTRA (duvelisib): Secura Bio

Linperlisib (YY-20394): Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical

Golidocitinib (DZD4205): Dizal Pharmaceuticals

Nanatinostat + Valganciclovir: Viracta Therapeutics

Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma

Sugemalimab (CS1001): CStone Pharmaceuticals

AFM13: Affimed

Tolinapant (ASTX660): Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals

AUTO4: Autolus

MT-101: Myeloid Therapeutics

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

OPDIVO (nivolumab): Bristol Myers Squibb

To gain a deeper understanding of the PTCL market

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market

Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas are rare cancers that predominantly involve the skin. Some types progress slowly within the skin, while others may spread to the blood or lymph nodes. The most prevalent form of CTCL is mycosis fungoides, along with its leukemic variant, Sézary syndrome. Another frequently encountered group includes CD30-positive lymphoproliferative disorders (CD30+ LPDs).

In 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of incident cases of CTCL, which is 46% of the total incident population of CTCL in 7MM in 2023, as per DelveInsight. In the US, out of all stage-specific cases of CTCL, Stage-IA accounted for the highest number of cases, followed by Stage-IB and Stage-IIB cases in 2023.

There is currently no approved first-line therapy for early-stage (I-IIA) cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, highlighting a significant unmet need in this patient population. Treatment decisions for patients with mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome, both types of CTCL, are influenced by factors such as the extent of skin involvement, the type of lesions, and whether metastasis is present. Therapies for mycosis fungoides focus on either localized skin treatment or systemic approaches, allowing many patients to achieve long-term remission and maintain normal lives. In contrast, Sézary syndrome, marked by systemic involvement, often requires systemic therapies, either alone or in combination, to improve long-term outcomes.

TARGRETIN, ADCETRIS, POTELIGEO, ZOLINZA, and ISTODAX are approved by the US FDA for the treatment of Mycosis Fungoides and Sezary Syndrome. Other systemic therapies such as interferons (alfa and gamma), methotrexate, and other retinoids (acitretin and isotretinoin) also offer clinical benefits but have only been evaluated in small studies.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the market size of CTCL in the 7MM is expected to cross USD 780 million by 2034. This growth is mainly driven by advancements in targeted therapies, rising awareness of rare cancers, and increasing research and development investments. The adoption of innovative treatments such as monoclonal antibodies and checkpoint inhibitors, coupled with improved diagnostic technologies, is anticipated to enhance market expansion. Additionally, a growing patient population and supportive regulatory policies will further bolster market growth.

CTCL Pipeline Therapies and Companies

HyBryte (SGX301): Soligenix

KINSELBY (resminostat): 4SC AG

Lacutamab: Innate Pharma

Explore in-depth for a comprehensive understanding of the

Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma Market

Anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) is a rare subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, characterized by large, irregular lymphoid cells that express the CD30 antigen. ALCL accounts for approximately 1% of all NHL cases and 16% of T-cell lymphomas. ALK-positive ALCL is associated with conditions such as HIV, mycosis fungoides, and pulmonary or inflammatory pseudotumors. In contrast, ALK-negative ALCL is more commonly observed in older individuals and is frequently linked to extranodal disease involvement.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, ALCL has a slightly higher incidence in men compared to women. ALK-positive ALCL typically affects children and adolescents, with a median age of 30 years, while ALK-negative ALCL tends to affect older adults, with a median age of 54 years. ALK-positive ALCL carries a better prognosis, with 5-year survival rates of 70% to 90%, compared to 40% to 60% for ALK-negative ALCL.

The treatment of ALCL varies based on its subtype and stage. Systemic ALCL is commonly addressed with chemotherapy regimens such as CHOP or CHOEP, showing improved outcomes in ALK-positive cases. The key drugs used for the treatment of anaplastic large cell lymphoma are - Pfizer's XALKORI and Takeda's ADCETRIS. For relapsed or refractory cases, brentuximab vedotin has proven effective. Primary cutaneous ALCL is typically managed through radiation, surgery, or chemotherapy and generally has a good prognosis. Breast implant-associated ALCL is treated by removing the implant, with radiation or chemotherapy added if the disease has spread.

The ALCL market is anticipated to witness a substantial positive shift owing to better uptake of existing drugs, the expected market launch of therapies, and raised awareness. Additionally, the ALCL market size is expected to increase due to an increasing diagnosed prevalent population, awareness about the subtype of ALCL (Breast implant-associated ALCL), and an increase in R&D activity, which would essentially boost the commercial success of emerging therapies.

Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

AUTO4: Autolus Therapeutics

SGN-35T: Seagen

To access a complete analysis of the anaplastic large cell lymphoma market

Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma Market

Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma (ATLL) is a rare and aggressive malignancy of mature T lymphocytes caused by infection with the human T-cell lymphotropic virus type 1 (HTLV-1). ATLL is classified into four clinical subtypes: acute, lymphomatous, chronic, and smoldering, each with distinct prognoses. The acute and lymphomatous forms are the most aggressive, with a median survival of less than a year without treatment. ATLL commonly affects adults aged 40-60 years and is associated with immunosuppression, hypercalcemia, and frequent involvement of skin, lymph nodes, and bone marrow. The global prevalence varies, but it is estimated that about 5-10% of individuals infected with HTLV-1 develop ATLL after decades of latency.

Treatment for ATLL is challenging, as the disease presents with a wide range of clinical manifestations, from chronic to acute forms. First-line therapy often involves combination chemotherapy regimens, such as the CHOP (Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine, and Prednisolone) regimen, which has shown effectiveness in treating the aggressive forms of ATLL. For more refractory or relapsed cases, a bone marrow transplant may be considered as a curative option.

Additionally, the use of denileukin diftitox, a fusion protein targeting CD25, has been approved for relapsed or refractory ATLL. Newer therapies are exploring the use of targeted agents, including histone deacetylase inhibitors (e.g., romidepsin) and lenalidomide, a potent immune-modulatory drug, to improve outcomes in patients with advanced disease. However, despite these options, ATLL treatment remains an area in urgent need of innovation to improve survival rates and quality of life for patients.

The Adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in diagnostics, therapies, and an increased understanding of the disease. Additionally, innovations in immunotherapies, including monoclonal antibodies, CAR-T cell therapies, and combination regimens, are expected to revolutionize the treatment landscape, offering hope for improved survival rates.

Moreover, ongoing research into biomarkers and precision medicine will likely lead to better patient stratification and more effective treatment plans. Overall, the ATLL market is poised for expansion, attracting investments in research and development, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals to meet the growing need for better, more accessible therapies.

Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Valemetostat Tosylate: Daiichi Sankyo

BEAM-201: Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Tolinapant: Astex Pharmaceuticals

To delve into the adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma market landscape in more detail

