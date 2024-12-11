Sentinel Offender Services, LLC Adds Another Certification to Their Expansive Profile

A Leading Technology Company Announces Their Fifth ISO Certification

Sentinel Offender Services, LLC announced today that it has successfully completed its ISO 9001:2015 Recertification Audit for the Design, Production, and Delivery of Electronic Monitoring Technologies, and Community-Based Offender Management Programs. This recertification marks more than fourteen years of successful ISO renewals and certifications for the company.

As an industry leader in integrated electronic monitoring technology and software solutions for corrections professionals, the company remains dedicated to providing the highest standards of quality for its customers and stakeholders.

ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS). The certification is based on various quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, a process-driven approach, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

"Sentinel has proudly maintained its ISO certification since 2010, and our team is excited about the successful completion of the 2024 recertification audit. Continuous improvement of our products and services is a strategic initiative for Sentinel and one to which we are committed. This accomplishment reaffirms our goal to consistently provide quality products, software, and services that meet or exceed our customer expectations," said Darryl Martin, Sentinel COO.

Mark Contestabile, Sentinel's Chief Business Development Officer, stated "This recertification provides objective validation of our commitment to continuously improving our products and services portfolio. Further, it demonstrates our focus on ensuring every prospect and customer receives consistent and reliable products and services."

After completing a rigorous independent evaluation and on-site review of operational processes and procedures designed to confirm the effectiveness of Sentinel's Quality Management System (QMS), an independent auditor approved Sentinel's ISO 9001:2015 recertification. Joan Freitas, Director of Quality Assurance, coordinated and managed Sentinel's recertification process and served as the auditor's primary point of contact stated, "This recertification not only validates the level of quality that we strive to provide to our customers, but it also exemplifies our commitment to continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency."

To learn more about how Sentinel delivers operational efficiencies and superior monitoring capabilities through a best-in-class intelligent offender management system, visit Sentinel Offender Services online, or contact us using the information below.

Contact Information

Mark Contestabile

Chief Business Development Officer

mcontestabile@sentineladvantage.com

800-589-6003 ext. 2104





SOURCE: Sentinel Offender Services, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com