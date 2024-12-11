International WELL Building Institute: A WELL Revolution in Asia-Pacific

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 /

Region nears 1 billion square feet of space engaged with WELL through projects that break the mold

By Jack Noonan

Across Australia, India, Singapore, Japan and beyond, WELL is helping organizations not only enhance their spaces but reimagine them. With over 900,000,000 square feet-nearly 100 million square meters-of assets and projects leveraging WELL across industries, including real estate, financial services, and building design and construction, there are several projects with unique twists, in unconventional spaces. From performing arts theaters to offices that highlight nature and spotlight art, the use of WELL is as varied as it is vast.

Queensland Ballet's Thomas Dixon Centre: WELL Certified at the Platinum Level

Home to twirls and relevés, Queensland Ballet's Thomas Dixon Centre's pioneering space stands as a model of human-centered design for the arts. Located in a heritage-listed building, it's the world's first performing arts organization to achieve WELL Certification at the Platinum level.

This project involved a complex restoration to transform it into a premier health and wellness-centered facility. Key features include the 351-seat Talbot Theatre, wellness suite, dance studios, rooftop terrace, restaurant and public artworks. Queensland Ballet Executive Director Dilshani Weerasinghe celebrated this achievement, noting it as a testament to the organization's dedication to the well-being of artists, staff and the wider community.

6&8 Parramatta Square, Sydney, Australia: Largest Building to Ever Achieve WELL Certification in Australia

6-8 Parramatta Square has made history by becoming Australia's largest building to achieve WELL Certification. Started in 2017, 6&8 Parramatta Square is the final stage of this ambitious three-hectare city precinct which has redefined the Australian skyline. This iconic 55-story tower offers premium office space and state-of-the-art end-of-trip facilities including bicycle parking and repair stations, healthy vending machines, hydration stations, premium change facilities and more. Walker Corporation, the developer, is committed to sustainable development, making 6&8 Parramatta Square a landmark for the future.

Standard Chartered Bank: First WELL Certified Building in Vietnam

Standard Chartered Bank, a leading international banking group, officially achieved the first WELL Certification at the Gold level in Vietnam. This achievement affirms the Bank's commitment to promoting health, well-being and sustainability, while contributing to support global efforts progressing toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As Standard Chartered Vietnam's CEO Nguyen Thuy Hanh said: "At Standard Chartered Vietnam, we believe that a healthier, more sustainable workplace inspires our people to thrive. Achieving WELL Certification at the Gold level reflects our shared values and commitment to fostering a positive environment where employees feel supported and energised every day. We are immensely proud of our team's efforts in achieving this milestone and reaffirm our commitment to driving sustainable growth, embracing responsible practices and investing in the Vietnamese community."

The organization also achieved the WELL Equity Rating at five locations across the region, including offices in India, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam.

CapitaLand: First Real Estate Developer in Singapore to Achieve WELL Equity Rating

CapitaLand became the first real estate developer in Singapore to achieve the WELL Equity Rating, setting a new benchmark for inclusive, wellness-focused spaces. This rating emphasizes health, safety and equity through DEI initiatives that include mental health policies and workforce diversity assessments. CapitaLand also leads with WELL at scale across its properties in Singapore and beyond, including sites in China and Vietnam. Through these efforts, CapitaLand champions well-being for employees, residents and the broader community, underscoring the role of design in promoting workplace inclusivity and holistic health.

Finally, CapitaLand achieved three milestones with the precertification of its Ascendas Alpha Park, 7 SPD WELL Core Certification at the Gold level and AIA Financial Center achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating

Embassy REIT, India: Most WELL Certified Spaces Globally

Embassy REIT earned a remarkable 183 WELL achievements across its extensive office portfolio with a focus on health and well-being. Of the 90 buildings evaluated, nearly half were certified at the Gold level, and 100% received the WELL Health-Safety Rating. Embassy's leadership in the WELL at scale program reflects its commitment to people-first spaces. Our own President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon praised Embassy's efforts, calling the company a market leader in health and sustainability. This focus on well-being has led Embassy REIT to become a leader in the industry, enhancing workplace well-being at an unprecedented scale.

Mori Building: Two New WELL Certification Achievements at the Platinum Level on the Iconic Tokyo Skyline

Not only the host of the first WELL Regional Summit in Tokyo, Mori Building achieved two WELL Certification achievements at the Platinum level on Tokyo's most iconic new commercial developments - Azubudai Hills Mori JP Tower-the largest building in Japan to achieve WELL Certification-and Toronomon Hills Station Tower. As part of its healthy and well-being strategy, the projects prioritized the promotion of physical activity with plazas and decks for walking, healthy meals at Hills House Azabudai and Tokyo Node Cafe, and high-performance air filtration for clean indoor air.

Precinct Properties: First to Achieve the WELL Equity Rating in New Zealand

Precinct Properties is New Zealand's first company to receive the WELL Equity Rated designation for its location, marking a major milestone in inclusivity. The company's Auckland and Wellington offices feature collaborative open spaces, wellness rooms and gender-neutral, accessible amenities. Through the WELL at scale program, Precinct tracks organizational health performance across locations, targeting a score of 40 points by 2025. This investment in well-being and technology aligns with its commitment to diversity, promoting a welcoming, functional environment that fosters community and productivity for all employees.

MSD: Global Impact with 17 WELL Certifications and Two WELL Rating Achievements across Japan, China, Asia Pacific and Beyond

MSD has been busy this year in efforts to expand its WELL achievements across its global portfolio, from resilience to inclusion. In 2024, the research-intensive global biopharmaceutical company earned a tremendous amount of WELL Certification and WELL Rating achievements globally:

WELL Certification at the Gold Level

MSD Bangkok, Thailand

MSD Seoul, South Korea

Three sites in MSD China: Hangzhou, Jinan and Wuhan

MSD Tokyo, Japan

WELL Health-Safety Rating

MSD Auckland, New Zealand

MSD Pune, India

WELL Equity Rating

MSD Australia

These sites join other commercial offices, such as those in Sydney, Taipei and Beijing, which have already achieved WELL Certified status for the MSD Global Commercial Offices via the WELL at scale program-and all funnel into MSD's global initiative to prioritize human well-being.

As APAC nears the milestone of 1 billion square feet engaged with WELL, these standout projects illustrate the diverse, people-first possibilities WELL inspires across sectors, from the arts to corporate and commercial real estate. This commitment is creating a new landscape of healthier, more inclusive and innovative spaces for all.

View original content here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute

View the original press release on accesswire.com