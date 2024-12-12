HireRoad Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Cyber Security

Global HR Leader Partners with CyberCX to Achieve Prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Showcasing Commitment to Advanced Cyber Security Standards

HireRoad , a global leader in HR solutions, is proud to announce that its Australia-based recruitment platform, Acendre Recruit, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This prestigious certification demonstrates HireRoad's unwavering commitment to robust information security practices, giving its customers and stakeholders the confidence that their data is managed with the highest levels of protection.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification process was completed in October 2024, with an external audit finding zero non-conformities - a testament to HireRoad's dedication to information security. The certification was officially issued in November 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing cybersecurity journey.

"This achievement underscores HireRoad's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and staying ahead in a rapidly evolving cyber security landscape," said Liam Ackland, Managing Director of Acendre. "It is a testament to our team's hard work and to the strong partnership we've forged with CyberCX in building and executing a comprehensive security roadmap."

Partnering with CyberCX to Elevate Security

CyberCX, a leading provider of professional cyber security services, played a pivotal role in HireRoad's certification journey. Over the course of six months, CyberCX worked closely with the Acendre team to implement an Information Security Management System (ISMS) that meets the rigorous standards of ISO/IEC 27001:2022. This collaboration included defining security roadmaps, applying risk-based approaches to information security, and providing ongoing leadership through Virtual CISO support.

"Acendre has made incredible strides in enhancing its cyber security capabilities," said Paul Kemp, Executive Director, CyberCX. "CyberCX is proud to support Acendre's commitment to safeguarding customer data, leading the way for security within their industry."

Case Study Highlight: Acendre and CyberCX

To provide further insights into this successful partnership, Acendre and CyberCX have released a detailed case study showcasing their collaboration and outcomes. The case study highlights the strategic approach and tangible results achieved, including strengthened customer trust and improved security posture. The full case study is available on the HireRoad website: https://acendre.hireroad.com/acendre-cybercx .

Looking Ahead: Building on Success

Following HireRoad's latest milestone of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the Acendre team is preparing for an independent IRAP assessment in 2025, inclusive of Essential Eight ML2 controls. This next phase will provide additional assurance to HireRoad's Australian government customers, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a competitive and secure platform.

For more information about HireRoad's cyber security initiatives or to request a copy of the ISO certification audit report, please visit acendre.hireroad.com .

About HireRoad

HireRoad is a leading global provider of HR solutions spanning recruitment, onboarding, learning, and analytics software. Acendre is a HireRoad entity out of Australia with over 25 years of expertise in recruitment technology for government and other highly regulated organisations. Acendre Recruit is a leading applicant tracking system and trusted partner for Australian government agencies and beyond, providing a comprehensive and configurable process to help organisations recruit and onboard talent efficiently.



About CyberCX

CyberCX is the leading provider of end-to-end cyber security and cloud services across Australia, New Zealand, the U.S. and U.K. With a workforce of over 1,400 cyber security professionals, CyberCX is a trusted partner to private and public sector organisations, helping customers confidently manage cyber risks, respond to incidents, and build resilience in an increasingly complex threat environment.

