Moonrock Launches Restart.run to Bring Back Clutter-Free Games Journalism

Moonrock is excited to announce the launch of Restart, a new games journalism website dedicated to delivering in-depth coverage, expert analysis, and engaging content about the constantly evolving world of video games, located at www.restart.run.

In an era when authentic and well-researched gaming content is desired and required more than ever, Restart brings together a team with more than 40 years of combined experience to deliver high-quality insight and entertainment for its audience.

Led by editor-in-chief Brandy Berthelson, the site's international team of writers consists of passionate gamers who are committed to providing comprehensive reviews, exclusive interviews with developers, composers, artists, and more, and timely news updates that matter. The writers create content they themselves would want to read, on a site that looks as clean and uncluttered as the internet you remember.

Restart.run aims to deliver:

In-Depth Reviews: Restart's team knows what a good game looks like, and wants to keep discerning gamers informed with honest and thorough reviews. The best of the best experiences receive one of Restart's three badges, providing a seal of quality for today's releases.

Game Previews: Restart readers can learn more about upcoming games, with a handy release calendar and pre-release coverage of the hottest new titles.

Exclusive Interviews: Restart provides behind-the-scenes looks at game development through interviews with industry figures, giving readers a unique perspective on how the latest and greatest games are made.

Daily Updates: With a focus on timely reporting, Restart ensures readers are always in the know with the latest gaming news, with articles covering everything from indie to AAA releases.

A Fun Community: As well as a website, Restart is on social and video platforms creating conversation from informative and entertaining content. That includes longform and shortform videos, from a deep dive mini-documentary on the development of Assassin's Creed Shadows' weather tech , to jokes about how many Gokus are in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero .

Editorial Mission

Restart is sponsored by Walmart but operates as an independent website. When a game is mentioned, it is through an unbiased lens, and review scores are always based purely on the writer's opinion.

"We created Restart to bring gamers the kind of content they can really trust-thoughtful reviews, real insights, and stories that actually matter to players, crafted by real people who care about games. Walmart's sponsorship lets us dive deeper into what makes gaming incredible in a clean, ad-free presentation, all while keeping an independent voice. At the end of the day, Restart is all about giving gamers a place to stay connected and inspired by the world of games," said John Benyamine, CEO of Moonrock.

"We recognize that there are a lot of choices for the gaming and fandom customers - from where and how to engage online, events to attend, etc. There is a gap in the market for reliable, fresh and objective gaming news and we wanted to help fill that gap for fans and customers.," said Frank Barbieri, vice president of content and digital - Walmart U.S. "As the Restart site grows by driving product discovery and engaging with the gaming community, Walmart will be there to support our customers by providing them with the products they want and love."

Restart is available today on the web at www.restart.run and all major social platforms.

