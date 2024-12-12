Anzeige
12.12.2024 01:02 Uhr
Action Behavior Centers and Non-Profit 29 Acres Announce Community Partnership to Empower Adults with Autism

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, is pleased to announce a partnership with a local, nonprofit organization, 29 Acres, dedicated to enriching the lives of adolescents and adults with autism. This collaboration will focus on creating meaningful employment opportunities and fostering independence for adults on the autism spectrum.

A Vision for Inclusive Employment Through this partnership, Action Behavior Centers is taking a step to address the employment gap for adults with autism. ABC plans to actively hire individuals from 29 Acres, offering them roles that align with their unique skills and talents. Creating long-term opportunities for individuals with autism is an important goal for ABC, and this partnership will enable a path to create employment opportunities and further the mission of independent living.

Action Behavior Centers is a mission driven organization serving children on the autism spectrum.

29 Acres is a nonprofit organization that provides innovative housing and supportive programs for adults with autism. Guided by the belief that individuals with autism deserve lives filled with purpose and dignity, 29 Acres offers employment training, therapeutic activities, and community engagement initiatives to help adults achieve their fullest potential.

CONTACT:

Kelsey Alexander
Director of Digital Marketing
kelsey.alexander@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
