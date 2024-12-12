Alter Domus, a leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, private debt, and corporate services for the alternative investment industry, today announced the opening of its new office located in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, the Philippines. This strategic new location in Manila's growing business hub underscores Alter Domus's dedication to better serving its clients, improving access to its world-class fund administration services and facilitating collaboration with private markets firms.

The Manila office occupies a full floor of the state-of-the-art workplace located in the Ecoprime building in BGC. Over 100 employees are currently based in Manila, and Alter Domus aims to nearly double its workforce in the city by 2025. The firm is actively recruiting finance and accounting professionals to support this expansion. The office marks Alter Domus's 39th global location and follows the launch of Alter Domus India earlier in 2024, expanding the organization's footprint in the Asia Pacific region to 12 offices across seven jurisdictions.

Sandra Legrand, Regional Executive for Europe Asia Pacific, Alter Domus, said: "I am thrilled to announce the opening of our vibrant Manila office and celebrate this milestone with our Alter Domus Philippines team. Establishing our presence in BGC enables us to better connect with our clients, strengthen our private markets services and technology and further expand our global reach."

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, private debt, and corporate services for the alternative investment industry with more than 5,500 employees across 39 offices globally. Solely dedicated to alternatives, Alter Domus offers fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

Find out more at www.alterDomus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241211334602/en/

Contacts:

Media

alterdomus@gregoryfca.com