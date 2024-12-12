Japan leads in the hyper-connected era, simplifying life for 70% of its consumers, according to Circana

Circana 'Connected Consumer' report reveals how brands can ignite growth with social e-commerce

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands today have a unique opportunity to drive unprecedented growth by embracing the power of 'social e-commerce', according to Circana's latest outlook report, 'The Connected Consumer'.

As a global leader in market research and technology, Circana is dedicated to simplifying the complexities of consumer behaviour for businesses across a range of diverse industries.

YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok are changing the way Japanese consumers shop by turning social platforms into seamless storefronts. With in-platform e-commerce links, these platforms accelerate the journey from discovery to purchase, allowing users to checkout instantly. By bringing the store experience directly into online spaces, brands can spark spontaneous shopping moments, even when consumers aren't actively looking to buy.

Circana's report sheds light on how this trend is reshaping the future of retail and empowering brands to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. With one-third of global consumers tethered to a device almost 24/7, brands have an opportunity to leverage social currency by building authentic communities and experiences both with their owned and user-generated content.

Technology at the heart of Japanese culture

Globally, 80% of people own at least one connected device, and 37% plan to buy more in the next year. Japan, one of the most connected countries, has long embraced digital innovations, from QR codes to anime-inspired 'kaomoji', making technology an integral part of its culture.

In Japan, 70% of consumers say connected technologies make life easier, and 67% believe their lives will become even more connected. Innovations like voice recognition and augmented reality (AR) are reshaping shopping experiences.

Ai Nishioka, Business Unit Director, Retail Collaboration, Circana, said:"Connectivity shapes our daily lives, and since the pandemic, our reliance on connected devices has skyrocketed. From e-commerce to digital communities, these technologies now influence how we shop, learn, and stay entertained around the clock. As connectivity accelerates, Japan's leadership in adopting and adapting these tools highlights a future where technology seamlessly enhances daily life.

Simplifying consumer complexity worldwide

Established in 2023 from the merger of Information Resources, Inc.(IRI) and The NPD Group, Circana combines deep expertise and advanced technology to offer clients unparalleled insights that drive growth.

In Japan, Circana specialises in helping businesses across sectors like Foodservice and Sports navigate market challenges with precision. Leveraging cutting-edge analytics and an expansive view of consumer trends, Circana provides actionable solutions that boost demand and uncover new opportunities. Globally, Circana's expertise extends to industries such as technology and consumer packaged goods (CPG), with services tailored to meet regional market dynamics.

Central to Circana's innovation is 'Liquid Data', a proprietary platform that integrates sales, customer, media, and other datasets into a unified environment. This technology delivers rapid, data-driven insights to businesses, empowering them to make informed decisions on pricing, marketing, supply chain management, and more. Liquid Data is trusted by over 500 leading manufacturers and retailers worldwide to optimise performance and adapt to evolving consumer needs.

Nishioka added:"With a forward-thinking approach to artificial intelligence and a commitment to solving real-world business challenges, Circana equips companies to thrive in a competitive, data-driven marketplace. From personalised targeting to streamlining supply chains, Circana transforms complex datasets into strategic advantage, helping clients stay ahead in an ever-changing consumer landscape."

Access the full Connected Consumer Report 2024 here.

