Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held in Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday 12 December 2024 (NZT). A total of 4,157,052 common shares representing just over 25.81% of the total issued and outstanding common shares were voted at the Meeting.

Each of the current Directors, Frank Jacobs, Michael Adams, Robert Bose and Bill Treuren were re-elected as Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting, or until successors are elected or appointed.

All other matters put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, Chartered Accountants, New Zealand, as auditors of the Company for the ensuring year and the approval of the amended stock option plan of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Frank Jacobs, Chairman

New Zealand Energy Corp.

Tel: +64-6-757-4470

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233457

SOURCE: New Zealand Energy Corp.