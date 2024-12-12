Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Limitless Tire is deeply disturbed by recent developments involving Ms. Rukhsar Achakzai, a 21-year-old from Brampton, who has been charged with extortion and mischief. The news has come as a shock to our entire team, as we have always strived to work with individuals and partners who uphold the same high ethical standards we value.

Ms. Achakzai was previously under contract with Limitless Tire, and while her alleged actions are in no way connected to our company or its operations, we are profoundly disheartened by the situation. We feel blindsided and betrayed by someone we had entrusted to represent our brand.



"Limitless Tire has always been a company built on integrity and respect," said Safeer Qureshi, Board Member at Limitless Tire. "We have always been proud of the trust our customers and partners place in us. To learn that someone connected to our organization has been accused of such serious wrongdoing is devastating. We are committed to doing everything in our power to rebuild that trust."



The values Limitless Tire holds are at the heart of everything we do, from the way we treat our customers to the partnerships we form. This incident has only strengthened our resolve to uphold those values and take immediate action.



As a result, we are conducting a comprehensive review of all our partnerships and contracts to ensure that everyone associated with Limitless Tire shares our commitment to ethical behavior. This review is an important step to safeguard our reputation and reaffirm our dedication to serving our customers and the community with the highest standards of professionalism.



We understand that this news may cause concern among our customers, partners, and community members, and we want to assure everyone that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness. For any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

For inquiries, please contact us at info@limitlesstire.com or call 1-647-748-8473.

