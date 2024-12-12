Alma Expands Injectables Presence in APAC with Profhilo Launch in Thailand

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical company and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, announced today the opening of its new subsidiary in Thailand, alongside the launch of Profhilo®, a groundbreaking dermal bio-remodeler exclusively distributed by the company in Thailand.

Recently approved by the Thailand Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) for use on the face and neck, Profhilo® is indicated for remodeling laxity and supporting dermal tissue repair in cases of acne scars. Now available to Thai practitioners, it sets a new benchmark for high-quality aesthetic care for both doctors and patients.

The flagship Swiss-based bio-remodeler, Profhilo®, delivers a unique "beneath-the-skin" hyaluronic acid treatment, powered by patented NAHYCO® technology. This advanced formulation provides a prolonged stimulating effect on dermal cells, rejuvenating the skin by improving laxity, skin quality and restoring firmness.

Unlike traditional wrinkle treatments or dermal fillers, Profhilo® works by stimulating collagen and elastin production while deeply hydrating the skin, resulting in natural, long-lasting improvements in skin quality.

Alma's new Thailand office and the seventh Asia Pacific subsidiary, will serve as a strategic hub, supporting the company's growing presence in Southeast Asia-a region rapidly establishing itself as a global leader in aesthetics. Thailand, in particular, holds major potential as one of the most dynamic economies in the region and a thriving market for aesthetic treatments. The market value of the injectable segment in Thailand has also soared significantly, reaching an estimated 57 billion Thai Baht in recent years.

The Company is confident that this expansion into Thailand offers exciting long-term growth opportunities for its brand and business in the region and globally, by promoting the Company's comprehensive portfolio and innovative products such as high-end injectables and one-of-a-kind skin-care concepts.

The introduction of Profhilo® to the Thai market marks a significant milestone in Alma's expansion of its injectables business. Alma's comprehensive injectables global footprint includes distribution rights of Profhilo® in other APAC markets and Prollenium for its renowned dermal filler collection, FDA & CE approved Revanesse, in several key markets, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom, with potential expansion into other regions.

"Thailand is a strategic area for Alma to continue its leadership in the APAC market, and the introduction of Profhilo® showcases our commitment to bringing Thai beauty seekers lasting experiences through clinical excellence and an exceptional patient journey," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Sisram and Alma.

He continued, "The launch of Profhilo® represents a significant advancement in our offerings, providing consumers with a deeply hydrating skin solution, resulting in natural and long-lasting improvements in skin quality. Alma will continue to enhance our diversified product portfolio, reinforcing our mission to improve patients' quality of life and prioritize the customer journey as a key driver of our long-term success."

Mr. Alon Tzionit, President of Alma Thailand, stated: "The global aesthetics market today demands excellence in quality, safety, and natural results. In Thailand, we have observed that patients are increasingly seeking skin treatments that deliver sustainable improvements with minimal downtime, while also ensuring ease of application for medical professionals."

He added, "Profhilo® stands out as the ideal innovation to meet these needs. With its unique NAHYCO Hybrid technology, designed to stimulate collagen, elastin, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and adipocytes while deeply hydrating the skin, we are confident that this bio-remodeler will become a cornerstone treatment in aesthetic clinics nationwide"

About Alma:

Alma is a world-leading innovator and provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic cutting-edge solutions such as Laser, Light-based RF, and Ultrasound technologies. We enable practitioners to deliver safe, effective and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art and clinically proven solutions. For more than two decades, Alma's multiple award-winning products have established a new benchmark in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and innovative breakthrough.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047372/Alma_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573665/Alma_APAC.jpg

For media inquiries, please contact

Alma PR team

pr@almalasers.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alma-expands-injectables-presence-in-apac-with-profhilo-launch-in-thailand-302329401.html