







HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Dec 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The much-anticipated ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone Exhibition 2024 officially has opened its doors yesterday, marking the start of a three-day showcase of the latest innovations, technologies, and trends in the ceramics and stone industries. Hosted at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), this event has brought together exhibitors, professionals, and thought leaders from across the ASEAN region and beyond.This year's exhibition marks a significant milestone with the debut edition of the ASEAN Stone Exhibition, which seamlessly integrates with the well-established ASEAN Ceramics platform. Together, the two exhibitions provide a comprehensive look at the synergy of the ceramics and stone industries, fostering collaboration and innovation across the entire value chain.The opening ceremony, held yesterday morning, was a grand celebration featuring distinguished speakers, international delegations, and honoured guests. The ceremony began with the welcoming and registration of VIP guests and press, setting a tone of excitement for the day ahead. Following this, a warm welcome address was delivered by the organizers, including Mr. Michael Wilton, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, and Mr. Dinh Quang Huy, Chairman of the Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA).The event continued with opening remarks by Mr. Nguyen Van Sinh, Deputy Minister of Construction, Ministry of Construction of Vietnam, highlighting the importance of the ceramics and stone industries to the country's and region's development. Several esteemed representatives from the ASEAN region then shared their perspectives. Mr. Pham Tuan Khanh, Vice Chairman of the Saigon Construction & Building Material Association (SACA), and Dr. Sirithan Jiemsirilers, President of the Thai Ceramics Society (TCS), extended their welcome addresses, reflecting on regional collaboration. Additionally, a special welcome video presentation from ASAKI Indonesia, a member of the Ceramics Industry Club of ASEAN (CICA), emphasized the unity of the ASEAN ceramics community.The ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone Appreciation Awards was a highlight of the ceremony, with trophies awarded to honour the contribution of key associations, sponsors, and major exhibitors. The recipients included exhibitors such as Minnovation Group, Puresil India, Gilfair Hong Kong Company Limited, MMA Bentonite, TQT, VITIS, Shandong Victor, Monte-Bianco, and Tianjin Trend. Additionally, associations such as VIBCA, VABM, VIBM, CCPIT, ACIMAC, Confindustria Marmomacchine, TCS, Cambodia Stone Quarries Association and SACA were recognized for their consistent support and contributions.Finally, the ceremony closes with a symbolic ribbon-cutting, followed by a group photo and guided VIP tours of the exhibition halls, officially inaugurating this landmark event.Speaking at the event, Mr. Michael Wilton expressed his excitement for the exhibition, stating, "The debut of ASEAN Stone is a testament to the increasing demand for solutions in the stone industry. This new platform complements ASEAN Ceramics by highlighting the shared technologies, overlapping supply chains, and synergies that unite these two sectors."With over 300 companies and brands and over 5000 trade visitors expected, ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone 2024 showcases products of the finest quality, sustainable practices, and state-of-the-art machinery. The event promises to offer unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and business growth amongst the international ceramics and stone markets.The organizers warmly invite the public to explore the exhibition and participate in various workshops, panel discussions, and live demonstrations happening throughout the event. This is a unique chance to experience the best of what the ceramics and stone industries have to offer, all under one roof.The exhibition is open from December 11 to 13, 2024, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC). Admission is free for registered attendees.For more information, visit the official website of ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone Exhibition 2024 at aseanceramics.com. Every year, Messe Muenchen organizes more than 200 events in Munich, Germany, and abroad, attracting over 30,000 exhibitors and 2 million visitors. The company's mission is to create innovative, sustainable, and profitable platforms for its customers to do business and connect with their target markets.About MMI Asia Pte LtdMMI Asia is a full subsidiary of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) established in 1992 and one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMG to promote global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe Munchen fairs worldwide. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations.About Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA)Vietnam Building Ceramic Association is a professional organization, non-governmental, voluntary, established under Decision No. 41/1999 / QD - BTCCBCP dated 04-10-1999 of the Minister, Head of the Organizing Committee Government personnel. Currently VIBCA includes around 100 members are enterprises of different economic sectors, operating mainly in the field of building ceramics, including the associate members are research institutions, investment consulting, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. VIBCA is a member of the Association of Asean Ceramics Industry CICA and intimate relationship with the Association Ceramics of countries in Asean and in the world.Contact:MMI Asia Pte. 