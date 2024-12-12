Blue Eye Appoints Seasoned Executive Corey Catten as Chief Technology Officer

Multiple-time CTO to lead software development at fast-growing Utah-based remote video monitoring provider

Blue Eye, a leader in advanced remote video monitoring (RVM) solutions, announces the appointment of Corey Catten as Chief Technology Officer, effective December 9. Corey will spearhead technological innovation and scale Blue Eye's proprietary platform to meet the growing demands of enterprise customers.

With over 25 years of experience, Corey has a proven track record of building transformative software platforms and driving scalable growth. As a co-founder of Commerce Logic and in prior CTO roles at PrePass LLC, Zed Connect, Innovari, and others, he developed advanced technologies that solved complex business challenges.

"Corey's expertise aligns perfectly with Blue Eye's mission to redefine security technology," said Steve Jackson, President of Blue Eye. "Our proprietary platform is the core of our success, supported by a high-touch customer success team that drives exceptional retention. Corey's leadership will help us continue delivering innovative, customer-focused solutions."

Blue Eye's platform, built on proprietary technology, is trusted by an expanding base of enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 companies known for their rigorous security standards. Recent innovations, such as a customer data portal developed in collaboration with end-users, underscore the company's commitment to transparency and accountability.

"I'm thrilled to join Blue Eye and contribute to its pioneering AI-based approach to video monitoring," said Corey. "The company's focus on innovation and customer success provides an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact."

With ongoing investments in its infrastructure, technology, and people, Blue Eye delivers 24/7 monitoring, rapid response, and a cost-effective alternative to traditional security models.

For more information, visit www.goblueeye.com.

