TOKYO & LONDON, Dec 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co, Ltd, the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co, Ltd, Japan's only international payment brand, today announced JCB Cards are now being accepted for paying the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) application fee for JCB Cardmembers travelling to the United Kingdom (UK). Starting 8 January 2025, visitors from designated countries and territories will require an ETA before entering the UK. In response to this change, JCB is pleased to announce that applicants can now pay the ETA application fee using their JCB Cards, providing added convenience and ensuring a seamless payment experience during the application process.This collaboration comes at a crucial time, as the new UK border regulations require an ETA application fee of GBP 10 via the official UK ETA website. By accepting JCB, the UK government ensures a seamless and accessible application process for JCB's 158 million cardmembers worldwide. This partnership allows cardmembers to use their preferred payment method on the official UK ETA website, removing potential barriers, and providing a convenient and much faster solution as they prepare for their travels to the UK.With international travel experiencing a resurgence, the UK is preparing for a new wave of visitors. As shown in the latest report from Visit Britain (Oct 2024), data shows a gradual increase of inbound visits and spend in the UK, especially amongst Asian countries and territories. Although these numbers are still behind 2019, the report highlights that Japan was amongst the countries and territories which saw the strongest growth from 2023. By enabling JCB Card acceptance for ETA applications, the UK is welcoming a large segment of international travellers, many from Asia, and removing friction from the entry process. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to simplify travel procedures and strengthen border security."JCB is delighted to provide our cardmembers with a smooth and efficient way to apply for their UK ETA," said Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd. "This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing the travel experience for our cardmembers and supporting initiatives that promote secure and convenient cross-border travel."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/