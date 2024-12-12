



TOKYO & JAKARTA, Dec 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - PT JCB International Indonesia, a subsidiary of JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB), PT. AEON Credit Service Indonesia, a local subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "AEON Credit Service Indonesia") and PT. Supra Primatama Nusantara (hereinafter "Biznet") have launched the AEON Biznet JCB Precious Card, designed to provide the best experience for their users.This is a credit card for individuals in partnership between Biznet, the leading Internet provider in Indonesia, AEON Credit Service Indonesia and JCB, the only international payment brand from Japan.Main benefits of AEON Biznet JCB Precious Card1) Provide unique and differentiated Japanese benefits under the key concept "SUGOI JAPAN," which only JCB can offer.2) Biznet offers a special plan where cardholders only need to pay for 9 months of Biznet internet service using this card to enjoy an additional 3 months free, making it a 12-month subscription.3) As an AEON Biznet JCB Precious cardholder, you can get a Biznet WiFi Fiber Modem for free through cashback worth IDR 600,000 (approximately 5,500 yen).4) Discounts up to 20% at AYANA-affiliated hotels, restaurants and spas, and 15% discounts at Kawano Group restaurants.5) AEON Credit Service Indonesia's unique cashback privileges at AEON Indonesia's supermarkets, etc.6) The AEON Biznet JCB Precious Cardmembers can enjoy a perpetual free annual fee waiver.JCB, in cooperation with AEON Credit Service Indonesia and Biznet, will work to create more added value in the Indonesian market, aiming to become the preferred payment brand of Indonesian customers through JCB's unique hospitality and valuable services.About BiznetBiznet is an integrated digital infrastructure company in Indonesia, providing Internet, Submarine Cable, Data Center, Cloud Computing and IPTV services. They are committed to building modern infrastructure with the aim of reducing the digital gap between Indonesia and other developing countries. Biznet owns and operates the Fiber Optic network and the largest data center in Indonesia. For more information about the company and services, please visit biznetnetworks.com.About AEON Credit Service Indonesia (AEON)AEON is a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service, Co., Ltd. which operates under the auspices of AEON Co, Ltd in Japan. AEON has been established since 2006 and launched its first credit card in 2013, making AEON the first non-bank credit card issuer in Indonesia.To apply for an AEON-Biznet Credit Card, customers can apply online through the AEON website at https://www.aeon.co.id/ or visit Biznet website at https://biznethome.net/.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.